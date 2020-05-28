Golden Retriever Turns Best Man At Wedding, Netizens 'love The Way He Looks At Bride'

A picture of a golden retriever dog staring at the bride with affection on her big day while she holds the paw of the wedding’s best man has mesmerized the internet. Shared on Reddit as of May 28, the caption of the adorable picture reads, “I promised to try to love her as much as our Golden does." Depicting the unconditional bond between the pooch and the bride, the picture has left the Redditors swooning at the remarkable fixated gaze of the pet canine at her new master.

Standing in front of a priest at an altar to take the vows for the wedding, the groom can be seen bedecked in a tuxedo and the bride can be seen wearing a coronet. While the most attractive best man, the golden retriever, can be flaunting the red bandana as he stands beside the groom marking the ceremony. The heart-warming picture has garnered over 71.7k votes as users poured in a slew of reactions.

Users ask about "hidden dog Paxil"

“It's a beautiful picture, congratulations to both of you!” wrote a user. However, the wedding was attended by the other canine who the users say they do not spot in the picture as “Another doggo is more concerned with if they got catering.” To which, the uploader responded saying that the “hidden dog is Paxil. Dog of Honor. Lazy. Bad at his job”. “LOL completely missed the second dog until I saw this,” wrote another user. “That's what I came here to say too. I know there's a cute dog, but her dress is really lovely, she looks beautiful!” commented the fourth. Separately, the uploader also shared the picture of the second dog wearing a bandana that reads “Dog of honour”.

