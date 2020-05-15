Bread Garden Art Challenge Is The New Viral Thing; Take A Look At This New Trend

Last Updated:

Ever since quarantine has been observed, new social media trends keep taking over Instagram and TikTok. After Dalgona coffee and banana bread challenges faded away, the internet has come up with a more creative and interesting challenge that people around the world can take up while they are settled at home. The latest trend is called the bread garden art and is sure to make you feel like baking more.

What is bread garden art?

Baking as a practice is being taken up by people all around the world when they are practising social distancing at home. The latest trend is to bake their own bread from scratch while putting in some creativity into it. In this new challenge, people make use of the upper portion of the bread in a way that they can create a garden there.

The portion is used as a canvas while vegetables and fruits of various kind are used to create flowers, plants, trees, and weeds to make it look like a garden. Netizens can be seen keeping it as natural as possible with the artwork. As they showcase their creativity on bread, the trend can be seen catching up quickly. Most people are of the opinion that this challenge is pulled off with imagination and creativity and hence every piece is different.

Here are some photos of bread garden art:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elisabeta Skarra (@elisabetaskarra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alina Barbu (@ciocolatasivanilie) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Le Claricette (@leclaricette) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🧿 a l i c e (@bon.jour.alice) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cristiana (@pomacristiana) on

A post shared by Marilena (@mariaiolanda83) on

