This Hilarious TikTok Video Of A Cat Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons; Watch

While humans cannot step out of their respective homes amid lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, everyone who has a pet animal at home is spending most of their time with their four-legged companions. Pet videos have become a 'thing' in contemporary times and they frequently go viral on social media too. Recently, one such viral video of a cat on TikTok was circulated online, which projected a cat's perspective as he waits for his 'hooman' to come out of her bedroom.

Hooman records her cat's reaction while she locks herself in the bedroom

In contemporary times, especially during the lockdown, TikTok has become one of the most popular sources of entertainment for everyone to scroll through. One of the most viral categories on the content-creation platform is 'pet videos'. One such pet video of a furry black-coloured cat went viral as his hooman leaves him out while locking herself in the bedroom. The viral TikTok video portrays the perspective of the cat as he waits for his parent to come out of the bedroom. The cat video was shared by a user named '@itsvinty' on TikTok and she captioned it writing, "#quarantine with a #cat".

The recording of the TikTok starts with the pet owner going inside her room while the caption reading, “let’s see what happens when I close my bedroom door, ft. my cat” appears on the screen. As the video proceeds, the cat is seen going through multiple emotions of varying intensity.

The video portrays the confusion, boredom and anger of the cat with some incredibly funny captions that narrated the cat's perspective throughout the entire TikTok video. The viral cat video has over 2 million views on it with a whopping 668K likes and over 4100 comments on it. Check out the video below:

Check out some other viral cat TikTok videos below:

(Image credit: Itsvinty TikTok)

