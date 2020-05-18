Cat’s Unmissable Expression On Finding Out That She Is Pregnant; Checkout This Viral Pic

Cats are one of the most adorable pets to have. Recently, a picture surfaced online in which a cat is informed that she is going to have kittens. Her expression is completely unmissable. Read ahead to know more about this adorable viral photo-

Cat’s unmissable expression on finding out that she is pregnant

The cat, Ulla, is a one-year-old Taby. After being found on the streets, she was turned into Dyrenes Vanner in Nuuk, Greenland. The staff of the place noticed Ulla getting bigger and bigger, as each day passed by. A staff member of the shelter home revealed that they took this cat in a few weeks ago, but only recently, they noticed the bulge area in her stomach getting bigger and bigger. The member later revealed that it was only when they took her to the veterinarian, that they came to know that she is pregnant. A member from the shelter captured the adorable and hilarious expression that Ulla had when she saw her sonography. The pictures went viral on the internet in no time.

she realizes she's pregnant (3rd pic) pic.twitter.com/0U9tVsnbyp — chin armeña (@coarmena) May 17, 2020

The post on Twitter was completely spammed by the netizens. While someone commented, “He told me he was fixed!”, somebody commented, “Immeowculate conception”. Someone even commented, “Why aren't they teaching these kids safe sex practices?”, revealing that the cat was only 12 months old. “Her baby daddy skipped town already”, read another comment. Many even appreciated the post, like one comment read, “Great story with these pictures. Watching as in the first one, “What is this lady doing?” Then the third one, “Okay, I need a place to have my kittens”. A comment also read, “That’s brilliant. A cat scan ”.

Looking at people making fun of Ulla and her situation on social media, a cat lover replied to all these comments, said “We don't know the backstory on this cat. She could have been a stray that is being cared for now, or just got out before she got spayed. Lots of things we just don't know. Can't neuter a girl cat!”. Ulla has now been adopted. She is expecting to give birth to four to five kittens. She is dated to have her delivery in a few weeks.

