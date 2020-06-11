Does Baby Yoda Have A Name? Fans Demand Answer From Director Sam Hargrave

In a recent interview, Extraction Director Sam Hargrave revealed that he knew Baby Yoda's real name. Sam Hargrave was the action director for the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, so he worked closely with the showrunners and producers. After Sam Hargrave revealed that Baby Yoda had a name, excited fans could not help but go to social media to gush about the adorable character.

Star Wars and The Mandalorian fans want to know Baby Yoda's real name

Baby Yoda was the biggest selling factor of the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian. Fans loved the VFX baby thanks to his adorable design and endearing actions on the show. However, Baby Yoda's name was never revealed in the first season of The Mandalorian. In fact, very little is known about the origin of the baby.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Extraction Director Sam Hargrave mentioned that he knew the name of The Child, aka Baby Yoda. The director then added that carrying that secret was a "very heavy burden" for him. After Sam Hargrave revealed that he knew Baby Yoda's name, excited fans flooded social media with messages demanding to know to the real name of the adorable baby character. Some fans also had a few theories about what The Child's name could be.

I NEED ANSWERS — DanielS (@Danxs00) June 9, 2020

What if they named him or her Minch to honour the original/concept name for Yoda? pic.twitter.com/KHPsmkql2J — 🌸 Kreia◬ (@MandalorianKrei) June 9, 2020

Oh my god! I don’t think I’m ready — Paulmello (@funkodisneyguy) June 11, 2020

What a tease 🙄 — Trevor Ashman (@kiwi4you) June 9, 2020

What fans know about Baby Yoda and news on The Mandalorian Season 2

As of now, fans only know that The Child is a member of Yoda's force sensitive species. Moreover, in the first episode of The Mandalorian, an Imperial mentioned that Baby Yoda was over 50 years old. But the makers of the show were very secretive about the origins of the Baby.

After realising that The Child is force sensitive, The Mandalorian decides to take care of him until he is delivered to people of his own kind, aka other Force Users and Jedi. Season 2 of The Mandalorian will likely focus on the baby's origins, and the show might finally reveal his real name. According to official sources, The Mandalorian Season 2 is set to release in October of this year. However, the dates might be pushed due to delayed caused by the pandemic.

[Promo Image from The Mandalorian series]

