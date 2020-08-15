Video: Baby Laughs As Mom Misses Golf Shot, Netizens Say 'what A Timing!'

A video showing a baby's adorable reaction when her mom misses a shot at golf has left the netizens into splits. Uploaded on Instagram handle 'kenzzben', the video is getting a lot of love from the netizens as they call it the 'funniest video on the internet'. The video has invited over 52K likes with people bombarding the comment section.

Baby's reaction wins hearts

The video begins with the mother trying to hit the golf ball. It is then when you hear a voice in the background saying, ‘You got this’. As soon as she hits the ball the camera is panned towards the baby who is seen in his crib, laughing at his mom as she misses the shot. The video has been aptly captioned as, “You know you suck at golf when your baby even laughs at you”. According to the description of Mackenzie (Bennion) Haggett’s Instagram account, the name of the baby is Aria Michelle and the duo has previously posted several pictures and heartwarming videos on the account before the latest one went viral.

One of the netizens wrote, "I've literally played the video like 500 times". Someone else commented, "Classic". However, there were also netizens who were concerned about the baby and said that he should have not been placed so close to where the mother was hitting the ball.

Few days back, a similar video showing a baby and his dad went viral. In the video, the father is singing a song in soft pitched voice and dances along. The baby in the changing table is also waddling and wiggling along with the dad. However, the moment that caught everyone’s attention is when the father says stop, the baby as well, stops. The father-baby duo continues doing this for a couple of time. Every time the father says stop, the baby stops, which is amusing to many of the followers. What is unique about the video is the text on it which reads, “Normal black father things, a picture that media does not paint".

(Image Credits: Instagram/kenzzben)

