Baking Tutorial Video Goes Hilariously Wrong, Netizens Advise Against Making Bread At Home

With coronavirus restrictions in place and almost half the world's population confined inside their homes, people are taking to social media as they try new things to keep themselves engaged and occupied. Recently, in one such video that went viral on the internet, a woman can be seen giving a tutorial on how to bake bread but goes hilariously wrong, leaving netizens in splits.

In the video, the woman can be seen talking about baking bread at home and she starts by flattening the dough she had prepared earlier. As the video proceeds, the woman applies dry flour on both sides of the dough before beginning to flatten it with a rolling pin. As the woman starts to roll the dough, the pastry board flips and the plate of dry flour flies right into her face.

Take a look at the video here:

Video goes viral, netizens love it

The embarrassed woman is immediately seen asking the person behind the camera to shut it off but the damage was done. The short clip was shared on Facebook about a week ago and it has since garnered more than 9.5 million views with over 5,00,000 shares. The viral video is captioned in Spanish which translates to, "The new way of making bread hahaha".

The video is attracting a lot of reactions on the social media platform with over 78,000 comments. Netizens are laughing their hearts out watching the hilarious video as one user commented, "I can't stop laughing whenever I see this." Another user tagging some of his friends wrote, "Let's make bread on the weekend. Hahaha." Another user commented, "that's so funny, never try it again," while most of the other users dropped laugh out loud emoji on the post.

