Bangalore Loud Sound: Netizens Have A Field Day With Memes, Theories On Mysterious Sound

The city of Bengaluru was shocked after listening to a mysterious sound that was heard over an enormous territory. This has certainly gained a lot of attention on social media. Specialists immediately stepped in to spread the word that there was nothing to stress over and the individuals should remain calm.

Experts have mentioned that the officers are already trying to examine the reason for that sound. Occupants over the city had been trying to use social media to attempt to discover the reason for the uproarious sound. There have been a lot of theories around this, and the Bengaluru City Police are still trying to figure the reason for that sound. As soon as there was a confirmation from the officials, netizens started using the hashtag #Bangalore in order to share some memes they made on the Bangalore loud sound.

Also Read | Ramadan Calendar Bangalore 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow

Also Read | Bangalore University Exam News: All You Need To Know About Online Exams

Memes on Bangalore Loud Sound

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Center precluded a seismic tremor, and the city's police chief said there are investigating the issue. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre mentioned that the sound was because of an earthquake, and the city’s police commissioner said there are looking into the matter. As the officials are doing their work, some internet users have started uploading a number of memes on the same topic. These memes have been dominating the internet and some of the popular faces have also joined the bandwagon. Popular Indian comedian, Danish Sait has also shared a hilarious meme on the same. He has captioned the post with, “#sonicboom conversations in Bengaluru right now!”. Here are some other memes on the mysterious Bangalore loud sound shared by the internet users.

Also Read | IIM Bangalore's MBA Course Is Ranked No.1 In India, Here Are More Details

BREAKING: Sources Say The Bangalore Sonic Boom Was A Stomach Growl Reminding You To Have Lunch — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) May 20, 2020

Reports say that the noise was heard in areas like Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, HAL, Kammanahalli, Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Koramangala, Hosur Road, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield, and HSR Layout. Some have been referring the sound as burps or others are just making simple funny jokes. A user shared a picture of a scene from Paresh Raval’s Phir Hera Pheri and captioned it with, “ *me calling my friend in Bangalore to know what happened and asking him to go out and see if aliens came* #Bangalore Le him”. Another fan believed that the sound was because of the aliens. He captioned his post with, “Nobody knows what happened in #Bangalore. This is my theory. ‘Aliens came to see IPL match & when they didn't see anyone playing they got pissed’”.

Nobody know what happened in #Bangalore.

This is my theory. "Aliens came to see IPL match & when they didn't see anyone playing they got pissed". pic.twitter.com/LoOBzr9fGB — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 20, 2020

People in #Bangalore after that massive sound pic.twitter.com/WZ7HmjhTCd — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 20, 2020

Also Read | Bangalore University Exam News; Check Out Latest Updates

Also Read | Bangalore University Latest Updates: VTU Students Demand Exam Cancellation Barring Finals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.