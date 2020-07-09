Bangladeshi Girl Bears Uncanny Resemblance To 'Bulbbul' Actress Tripti Dimri, See Pics

While Anushka Sharma’s latest production Bulbbul has been garnering praises from critics, netizens can’t get over a Bangladeshi girl’s uncanny resemblance to Tripti Dimri, who is one of the main lead actresses in the film. ‘Doppelgänger’ Farah Tasneem Rangan recently took to Facebook to share a series of images in which she portrayed Dimri’s complete Bulbbul look. From winged eyeliner to the bindi and the jewellery, Farah’s resemblance to Dimri has left internet users surprised.

Farah shared four images with a caption that read, “I wouldn’t dare to portray her unless few people had told me about our resemblances”. In the images, one can see a side-by-side picture of Dimri and Farah. The ‘doppelgänger’ shared stills from the movie featuring Dimri and images of herself copying poses of the actress.

‘Resemblance is uncanny’

Since shared, Farah’s post has garnered over 2,800 reactions and nearly 450 comments. With 839 shared, netizens called Farah the ‘lost sister’. From ‘doppelgänger’ to ‘same to same’, netizens were surprised to see the resemblance between the two. One internet user said, “you are her look-alike”. Another added, “Seriously friend, you are looking the same... totally”.

