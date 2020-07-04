Fearless Baby Elephant To Pani Puri Machine: Here Are Top Viral News Of This Week

As the lockdown continues in many nations across the globe due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are glued to their mobile phones to find updates about the same. But that's not it, apart from coronavirus news, some other news is also making rounds on the internet, leaving the netizens stunned. Here's taking a look at what made it to the top viral news of the week.

Video of Orangutan pranking brother wins the internet

A video showing an orangutan playing with his brother recently went viral. The video received a lot of comments and likes from netizens who were delighted to see the mischievous nature of the orangutans. The ape in the video can be seen toppling on his brother in an attempt to get his attention. The two animals roll around when the third is seen joining them in the game.

The pranks our brothers play😊



Human shares at least 28 unique physical characteristics with orangutans but only 2 with chimps & 7 with gorillas. That perhaps makes them more human like & a joy to watch. pic.twitter.com/fm52Vuo1Vo — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 1, 2020

#WithoutSymbolsOfMarriage

After a man was allegedly granted divorce by the Gauhati High Court and ruled that the refusal of his wife to wear 'sindoor' and 'shakha' referred to her failure to recognize the union, many Internet users took to Twitter to post images of them without the traditional symbols of marriage.

Since then #WithoutSymbolsOfMarriage has been trending as a number of women shared selfies and throwback pictures of them without all the things that Hindu married women wear by custom. Check out a few tweets below.

Married for 25 years. Did not need any bindi, sindoor, mangalsutra or chuda to last these years!! #withoutsymbolsofmarriage

Love and relationships are not dependent on symbols. Does the husband wear any symbols? If he needs none why should it be mandatory for the wife? pic.twitter.com/EPy7FWV4T0 — Temple_girl (@SrinjaniKajaria) July 2, 2020

Baby hippopotamus wins the heart of the internet

An adorable video of a hippopotamus taking a "peacefully" nap in a glass enclosure has won the internet. Posted on Facebook by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, the 9-second video shows the 6 weeks prematurely born Nile hippo Fiona, who is regarded as the smallest hippo ever to survive. Zoo's "supercute" Fiona can be seen in the water dreaming away, as she snores bubbles. Watch the video below.

Viral video of a pani puri vending machine

A video of a machine that puts together pani puri ingredients had gone viral on social media. The video shows after you insert money into a small opening made for the purpose, the machine conveniently produces readymade pani puris. People across the country have been highly praising the ATM machine-like structure as they feel this is the best way to satisfy cravings in times when social distancing measures need to be followed without fail. Watch the video below.

Now this is real Indian ingenuity!



A Pani Poori vending machine.



Call it by any name Gol Gappe, Puchka, Batasa - we love it! pic.twitter.com/wC288b9uUD — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) July 2, 2020

A video of a baby elephant being all mischievous is winning hearts on the internet. A video of a baby elephant being all mischievous is winning hearts on the internet. The video posted by officer Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) shows the elephant amazingly chasing birds in what appears to be a green open area. The baby elephant's goofiness makes people social media fall in love with the creature. Watch the video below.

Baby elephants are new to the world. They are fearless & curious, much like human child. Their playfulness & goofiness is a connection point for us. That makes them so cute.

This one chasing birds in green pasture is so adorable. It will steal your heart 💓 pic.twitter.com/kqHO8ylo57 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 1, 2020

