Bartender Dad Takes Internet By Storm, Uses Swift Tricks To 'serve' Milk To His Toddler

A video of bartender father has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, a father can be seen ruling the kitchen counter with his bartender moves while he serves some milk to a toddler. The video has received great response from the audience as they are loving the combination of style and speed put forth by the talented father.

Bartender dad steals the internet

A video of a bartender father and his patient toddler has been winning the internet as it is being extensively shared by Twitter users. In the video, a man dressed in a proper bartender uniform can be seen serving his little baby some milk in a unique style. He can also be seen using a few bartender equipment like measuring cup and spoon to get the toddler’s drink right. The toddler can be seen patiently waiting while his father does the job and presents him with the milk.

The father can also be seen moving like a bartender with proper shaking and juggling tricks. He is seen keeping the little baby entertained while doing his job neatly and keeping the counter clean. The original post currently has over 12.9K 'Likes' and 3.4K 'retweets' with numbers growing every minute. One of the best parts of the video is the ease with which the music fits. Have a look at the video doing the rounds here.

When Dad is a bartender ðŸ¼ðŸ¸ pic.twitter.com/n4IheBG3V0 — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) August 9, 2020

Read Who Is Binod And Why Is He Trending? Hilarious Viral Meme Explained

Also read Nigerian Boy Gets Scholarship From Dance School After Barefoot Ballet Video Goes Viral

In the comments section of the post, people can be seen speaking about how addictive the video is. Most of them are stating that they cannot stop watching the video for the effortless movements of the bartender dad. They have also realized that the upbeat background music has a lot to do with the attractive nature of the video. They have lauded the father for getting the beats right and adhering to the music which is in the background. Have a look at a few of the comments by the people here.

Lately, a number of toddler related videos have been going viral on the internet. One of the most famous examples is that of Chef Kobe from Newport, who cooks under the assistance of his mother. The viral sensation is much-loved across the globe. Another example of a viral sensation is that of the ‘Thank You Mama’ boy named Grey. His polite nature and innocent excitement were quick to take over the internet within days.

Read After Police Departments, Paytm, Tinder, Bigg Boss Participates In Viral 'Binod' Trend

Also read HipHop Tamizha's First Single 'Net Ah Thorandha' From 'Naa Oru Alien' Album Goes Viral

Image Courtesy: Canva and Theo Shantonas Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.