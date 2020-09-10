Basmati Rice Tote Bags Sell For $15 In US, Netizens 'can’t Believe This Is Real'

Tote Bag is one of the best alternatives to plastic bags, it saves the environment and as well we can use it for long time as compared to the plastic bags, but one twitter post by the user name Nurhan has made netizens discuss tote bag. The brown sack once used to hold 10 pounds (4.5 kg) of Basmati rice straight from "the foothills of the Himalayas, has now been fitted with a zipper to create a tote bag. According to a picture shared on twitter, this bag costs $ 15, which is around 1,100 in Indian currency.

i can’t believe this is real- pic.twitter.com/JXP1mj8OBK — nurhan (@naahrun) September 4, 2020

Currently, the tweet has got more than 74,000 likes and more than 9,000 users have shared this tweet on the social media platform. While commenting on the post one user wrote "People who drink 'chai tea' will buy this," and others asked questions “I applaud the upcycling, but $15 for repurposed trash?"

There are are so many of these on Etsy I'm crying pic.twitter.com/VkG1GgpXZD — 𝐍.🌈🌻 (@badassflowerbby) September 5, 2020

whoever buys those kinds of things are the same kind of people who say “naan bread” and “chai tea” — rose ◟̽◞̽ (@T0MM0SPAYN0) September 6, 2020

HELP pic.twitter.com/BYm2lnjARV — Ⓐ 🍃 ᵃ ᶜ ᵃ ᵇ (@rektihavebeen) September 5, 2020

Who’s the model pic.twitter.com/qLZoo6FlBD — War in the Pocket (@Qcconfidential) September 5, 2020

Japanese Brand Introduces Specially Designed Handbag

Meanwhile, a Japanese luxury brand Tsuchiya Kaban has come up with a new handbag, specially designed to carry a watermelon. Being able to carry exactly one giant watermelon, the stylish bag is a creation of designer Yusuke Kadoi.

We all feel hungry during the day and usually, munch on something unhealthy. But Kadio, a fan of the juicy summer fruit, decided to make the handcrafted bag as a solution to carry the large fruit, which can now help you curb your cravings and cut down on the junk food. Reportedly, Kadio introduced it as a part of the company’s 'The Fun of Carrying' initiative.

Taking to Twitter, the Japanese luxury brand shared images and video of the bag, and wrote, "Today is July 27th (Monday), "Watermelon Day". A craftsman made a bag for carrying watermelons for the summer season."

