Batman's Joker goes jet skiing in New York, netizens say 'anything is possible in 2020'

An event that has left everybody stunned shows Joker jet skiing in New York. Footage of the adventure, that is now doing rounds of the internet shows a man dressed as Batman’s arch-enemy jet skiing in East river in New York. With 2020, unfolding unexpectedly, netizens are now opining that they won’t be surprised if it turns out to be real Joker.

Posted on Twitter, the six-second clip shows a man was dressed as the comic book villain skipping on the waves as he passed under the Brooklyn bridge. The anonymous man’s look is complete with full-on white face makeup and signature red painted smile. However, what has caught everybody's attention is the man’s gloves which is emblazoned with the insignia of Batman.

New York is a strange place man. I think I saw The Joker on water today🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O9Ry6ANXKh — Krissy 🇬🇩 (@KrissyLionz) July 25, 2020

The post was shared by a user, who goes by the name of Krissy and remarked that New York was a strange place. Since shared, the video has been viewed over 857 thousand times while a total of 90 thousand people have liked it. A user joked, “Y’all ain’t know Gotham was based off new York ?" Many said that it is the year 2020 anything could be possible. Yer another wrote,", he splashing around like it’s not NY water."

Y’all ain’t know Gotham was based off new York ? — Peace✌🏿️ (@MrHYFR) July 26, 2020

Another day at my office, lol... You'll see Bats on the Hudson later... pic.twitter.com/hEkg3LZ9eC — GRMBK71 ☠️😎🤘😈🖤🦇 (@GibsonMenace77) July 26, 2020

He was a whole mood pic.twitter.com/ceavcdHWBv — charles lee ray (@chucki3190) July 26, 2020

At this point in 2020 you’d have to convince me that this ain’t the real joker pic.twitter.com/BlZJYYmErJ — 🇩🇴 الشيطان (@_GUAPSKE) July 26, 2020

Who is Joker?

The Joker is a supervillain created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson who first appeared in the debut issue of the comic book Batman (April 25, 1940), published by DC Comics. Credit for the Joker's creation is disputed; Kane and Robinson claimed responsibility for the Joker's design while acknowledging Finger's writing contribution. Although the Joker was planned to be killed off during his initial appearance, he was spared by editorial intervention, allowing the character to endure as the archenemy of the superhero Batman.

