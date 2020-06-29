Netflix India Tweets Comical Disclaimer About 'Dark', Asks To Calculate Mass Of The Sun

While Netflix’s German-language series Dark has been trending with a new 10-episode season that hit the screens featuring ominous dark-themed locations, eerie forests, scantily lighted garage, and dim rooms, Netflix posted a disclaimer for fans that have conjured humour in the comments thread. Noticeably, Dark viewers have been advised to indulge in errands such as “differential equations or calculating the mass of the sun” in a tweet posted by Netflix on its official handle. Internet instantaneously begged to differ stating that those tasks were yet, seemingly easier.

“If you're watching multiple episodes of DARK remember to take a break and do something less hectic like solving differential equations or calculating the mass of the sun,” Netflix wrote, with a hashtag #darknetflix. While the post was liked over 11 thousand times, netizens agreed that their “life would be different” once they finished binging on a complete season. Many discussed that it was easier to calculate the mass of the sun which some wrote, “is 1.989 × 10^30 kg” but the impact of the series, the ugly secrets, grotesque killings, and dead birds, would linger on for much longer.

If you're watching multiple episodes of DARK remember to take a break and do something less hectic like solving differential equations or calculating the mass of the sun.#DarkNetflix — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 28, 2020

Read: Dark Family Tree: Nielsen To Dopplers, See How The Families Are Related

Read: 'Dark' Family Tree: Kahnwalds To Tiedemanns, See How The Families Are Related

Netizens struck with horror, confusion

“Please come up with some commerce jokes, all my commerce friends are scared of watching it,” a user requested, jokingly. “After watching all the three seasons of #DarkNetflix, anybody can be a specialist in Quantum Physics, Big bang, Blackhole, Time travel, parallel universe,” said the other. “I've watched entire 3 seasons in 22 hours without any sleep,” wrote the third. However, most users agreed that Netflix's advisory might not be as effective because “calculating the mass of the sun is an easier job than understanding what's going on in Dark.” Narrating his experience about the sense of swoony horror that inflicted him while watching the show, a commenter wrote, “Take a break,” while he made exercise meme recommending a good workout instead.

Don't tell me what to do, Netflix. I will watch every episode in one sitting and you can't stop me. — Bean (@Kurokonobaka1) June 29, 2020

I think that you should give clarity atleast in final season.

But you have introduced three other characters it makes lot more confusing.

I hope after completing remaining episodes I will get some clarity. — SYAMALA Krishna Reddy (@syamala_krishna) June 28, 2020

What we know is a drop and what we don't know is an ocean — NAVIN PATEL (@NAVINPA88964038) June 28, 2020

Why isn't it easy?? I can't even eat while watching it, it needs so much attention. — Riya Tyagi (@riyatyagi__) June 28, 2020

A man can do what he wills but he cannot will what he wills — NAVIN PATEL (@NAVINPA88964038) June 28, 2020

Netflix India: Dark is a Masterpiece Show.

Indian People: Netflix don't Dubbed the Masterpiece Shows in hindi.



My Question is Why Netflix India Can't Dubbed some Masterpiece shows like Money Heist,DARK, Breaking Bad etc. — ©hintup™_ (@_chintanp) June 28, 2020

Read: Dark Season 3: Fans Consider Claudia Tiedemann Stronger Than GOT's Daenerys Targaryen

Read: 'Dark' Season 3 Ending Explained: How Jonas And Martha Finally Break The Loop?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.