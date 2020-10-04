Pennsylvania: Bear Hitches A Ride On Garbage Truck, Netizens Say 'scouting Locations'

A mammoth black bear in Pennsylvania that coped a ride on a garbage truck and cruised the suburbs scouting for a landfill has left the internet stunned. In a post shared by Kidder Township Police, the officers informed that a desperate bear in Carbon County hitched a ride onboard the vehicle in the early morning rounds, occasionally peeping from the lorry. In the photos, the bear can be seen making his way down, and appears to be ‘smiling’.

Carbon county officers told local broadcaster Charlotte observer that perhaps the animal got 'tired of walking'. 'Maybe he enjoyed going around in the suburbs. Or maybe he wanted a ride to the landfill.' The animal was comfortably hoisted on top of the truck, with its driver oblivious about the intruded passenger. The Kidder Township deputies informed that the bear had remained on the vehicle all the way to the police station. And it was only after the driver pulled over the truck near a tree, the bear climbed down.

Internet amused at bear's guts

The Internet was amused at the ‘coolness’ of the animal as users said that the animal must be out of cans and was possibly hungry. “The nerve of him, what wise guy cops a free ride did this bear at least tip the driver?” wrote another. “The fact he’s smiling, he deserves that truck,” said a third.

In a similar incident, a snake had hitched a ride on a car and slithered out of a woman’s automobile glove field as she parked to sprint to the pharmacy. The black venomous reptile was seen settled coyly in the glove box of a woman's Toyota. All this while, she had no idea about the unknown passenger until she pulled at the chemist and noticed a red-bellied serpent that seemed about two and a half feet.

