Dog Saves Puppy’s Life By Donating Blood, Netizens Call Him An ‘angel’

From saving baby kestrels from the middle of the road to helping kindergarten kids cross the street safely, dogs are famous for lending their paws when needed. Recently, a member of the fluffy community yet again proved the point and helped a sick puppy by donating some of his blood. While taking to Facebook, a vet, Jennifer Fowler shared an image of her dog, Jax, who helped a small pooch, who was in dire need of blood.

In the image, one can see Jax proudly grinning and posing for the camera while standing next to a blood bag, which he donated. Fowler, in the caption also said that Tax waited patiently until the required amount of blood was taken to help the puppy.

READ: Amazon Prime Shares 'Gulabo Sitabo' Meme Featuring Begum, Netizens Call Her 'savage'

The caption of the post read, “I’m a vet tech and this is my baby Jax who was called in to donate blood for a puppy that needed an emergency blood transfusion at our clinic today and he sat like an angel for the whole bag!”

Fowler also added, “He saved the puppy’s life and I’m so proud of my handsome baby boy! I think he was pretty proud too”.

READ: Video Of Woman Playing With Grandchild Takes Netizens Back To Childhood

Netizens call Jax ‘an angel’

Since shared, the adorable post has received over 32,000 reactions. While some called Jax a ‘good boy’, others wrote, “Gib him all the treats and belly rubs. He super good boi”. Another user said, "Aww Jax you are a handsome angel! what a blessing you are”. “You are the bestest of boys Jax,” added another.

(Image: DogspottingSociety/Facebook)

READ: Blind Man Becomes Internet Sensation After Scoring A Basket In His First Throw; Watch

READ: UK: Woman In Tears After She Finds 'time Capsule' Which She Hid In 1987

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.