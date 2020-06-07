Karnataka: Work On 108-feet-tall Kempegowda Statue In Bengaluru To Begin On June 27

The construction of the 108-feet-tall bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, in front of the city’s international airport, will begin on June 27, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Vice President of the Kempegowda Development Authority Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan.

Karnataka Deputy CM informed that June 27 marks the 511th birth anniversary of Kempegowda and a pooja will be performed on the occasion to flag off the construction project.

A model of the statue is ready and will be finalised after the approval of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The statue is expected to be completed in a year, and the project is estimated to cost around Rs 66 crores, Ashwathnarayan added. Anil and Ram Sutar, the renowned artist who built the statue of Gandhiji in Bengaluru, will be building the Kempegowda statue. The artists are expected to sign the contract soon.

‘Major attraction’

Ashwathnarayan further said that with an expenditure of Rs 80 crore on the project, the statue will mark a major attraction. The Kempegowda International Airport Agency has agreed to commence work on the 23-acre site next to the statue, and the area will be developed in a special way.

Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, Infrastructure Department General Secretary Kapil Mohan, Deputy Chief Secretary's Secretary P Pradeep, and Kempegowda Development Authority Commissioner V Srinivas Gowda were also present at the meeting held.

