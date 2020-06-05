Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Opposes Naming Of Bengaluru Flyover After Veer Savarkar

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday opposed the naming of a flyover in Bengaluru after Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar in Karnataka. Speaking to the media, the Congress leader questioned as to " why should a flyover be named after an accused in Mahatma Gandhi's murder case."

"Savarkar was one of the accused in Mahatma Gandhi's murder and someone who wrote apology letters. Why should a flyover be named after him? And when he was in jail during the British time, he wrote mercy petitions and came out. Why do you want to name the flyover after him," he said.

Siddaramaiah further suggested Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa led- state government to name the flyover after freedom fighters. He said, "Don't we have 7 Jnanapeeth awardees: Padmabhushan and Padmavibhushan awardees. Name it in the honour of any one of them. Don't we have freedom fighters? Name it after them. What is wrong? They are from Karnataka, and they are Kannadigas and they are achievers. Name it after them."

Flyover row

A row sparked in Karnataka after Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy opposed the naming of a new flyover at Yelhanka in Bengaluru after Veer Savarkar. The 400-meter long flyover, which according to sources, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 34 core, was inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on May 28, which happens to be Savarkar's birthday. On June 3, a banner that reads 'Veer Savarkar Flyover Pumpwell' surfaced on the sidewall of the Pumpwell flyover in Mangaluru on Tuesday night. The banner was later removed by some unknown people.

(With ANI Inputs)