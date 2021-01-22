Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Day Photo: All You Need To Know About The Senator's Mittens

The United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took the oath on January 20. While the oath was celebrated all over the country, the one thing that caught the internet's eyes was Bernie Sanders. During the inauguration, Bernie Sanders was seen sitting in a foldable chair, while wearing a green coat, a face mask and mittens. While there are hundreds of memes going around the internet, here's the reason behind Bernie Sanders mittens.

The pose. The mittens. The social distance. pic.twitter.com/kwHH7AzZY8 — Vulture (@vulture) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Day mittens

The internet is full of Bernie Sanders memes and people can't get enough of it. During the inauguration day, Bernie was caught wearing mittens and the reason behind him wearing mittens was revealed by a politics reporter on her Twitter account. In the tweet, it is mentioned that Bernie Sanders' mittens were actually made by Jen Ellis. She is a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont. The mittens were given to him two years ago and the teacher is quite surprised that he wore them. They are made out of repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece from recycled plastic bottles. Here's the tweet:

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

In an interview with nbcboston.com, Ellis spoke about the mittens and said that she loves the fact that the Senator loves them. She further added that she is honoured that he wore them. As per the publication, Jen Ellis is an elementary school teacher who also used wool clothes to make mittens as a side business. Her daughter Helen is said to be part of childcare centre which was owned by Bernie's relatives. A couple of years ago, his relatives asked the staff to offer them gifts, this is when Jen slid the mittens for the Senator. She hasn't met him in person, yet.

Bernie Sanders memes

The internet is going berserk over the image of Bernie Sanders and the memes have been flooding in. While he is trending on Twitter, check out some hilarious memes made on him. From photoshopping him into the different scenarios to adding him on anime and series background, here are some of the most hilarious Bernie Sanders memes.

My favourite Bernie meme. My Canadian friends will get this! pic.twitter.com/6NBny0H1Ye — Deanna Burgart P.Eng (@Indigeneer) January 22, 2021

Bernie is what Sasuke actually saw pic.twitter.com/NrsWOvJYGB — Hells🖤 (@Hells1995) January 22, 2021

I know a lot of people are sick of the Bernie memes, but I’m not. Keep em coming. pic.twitter.com/ouEm9krqkJ — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 22, 2021

some of my favorite bernie memes (a thread): pic.twitter.com/eFCNxJNmXP — Abbie Hughes (@AbbieHughes0) January 22, 2021

