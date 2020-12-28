Best Animal Antics From 2020: Zoo Shares Adorable Video Of Animals And Their Shenanigans

A Smithsonian National Zoo’s footage depicting adorable animal antics has won the internet. Shared by the zoo on their official Instagram handle, the footage left the viewers awestruck as it featured a wide range of animals such as playful chinchillas, dashing horses, sloth relishing a fruit in its personal space, roaring cheetah cubs, and many more furry animals engrossed in candid activities without being camera shy. “Today and every day, we are tremendously grateful to our animal care team. We’ve gathered some of our favorite animal antics from 2020, courtesy of our amazing keepers who work diligently behind the scenes to ensure every one of our residents receives the best care possible,” the zoo wrote in the caption of the post.

As the clip opens, an exalted porcupine can be seen rolling, enjoying a sand bath. Meanwhile, the cheetah cubs happily posed for the camera as they roared in a mighty exhibit of strength. A flock of pink flamingoes was seen taking random walks by a pond, while a group of notorious chinchillas was seen frolicking as the zoo workers captured them indulged in some of the rare moments.

Further in the footage, a pair of monkeys were seen acing the rope climbing, while one other Langoor infant relaxed atop its sloth companion as it tended the infant. Viewers were mesmerized as a panda was shot candidly chewing on a bamboo stick, horses were seen galloping across the green meadows, and a raccoon sat in a yoga posture, triggering hilarity. Several such candid moments were compiled in stunning footage by the zoo workers that amused the watchers.

Read: UP Cop Saves Electrocuted Monkey By Giving Immediate First-aid; Netizens Hail 'good Job'

Read: Miami Pilot Uses Excavator To ‘fly’ Decommissioned Plane One Last Time, Netizens In Splits

Internet calls candid footage 'amazing'

“This brought such a smile to my face,” a commenter said, admiring the video compilation. “Thank you for all your hard work and sharing all the wonderful videos with us,” another wrote. “Hats off to your landscaping and maintenance workers as well... the flora looks really nice and healthy, as well the animals,” the third said. “This was great! Thanks for sharing,” the fourth wrote in the comments thread. The footage garnered tons of reactions and heart emoticons as it catered visual appeal to the viewers.

Read: Notre-Dame Choir Sings Inside Cathedral For 1st Time Since Fire; Netizens Say 'heal Soon'

Read: Netizens Hail 'Aquaman' Stig Severinsen For Swimming 662 Feet Underwater With One Breath

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.