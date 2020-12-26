Netizens Hail 'Aquaman' Stig Severinsen For Swimming 662 Feet Underwater With One Breath

A Danish swimmer Stig Severinsen recently bagged the Guinness World Record for “longest distance swam underwater with one breath using fins”. Severinsen swam 202 meters or 662 feet underwater with just one breath. While taking to Facebook, GWR shared the video of Severinsen’s “breath-taking new record” and they further informed that the Danish swimmer used a technique he developed called “breatheology”.

The caption of the post read, “Epic underwater swim in a single breath. New record: A breath-taking new record from Denmark's incredible Stig Åvall Severinsen. How far can he swim underwater in a single breath?”

GWR informed that Severinsen used to practice holding his breath in his parents’ pool when he was young. Now, in a bid to break the world record, he held his breath for 2 minutes 42 seconds and swam 662 ft 8.7 inches underwater in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico. According to the official website, the Danish swimmer is already a multi-record holder and he had previously won awards for longest time breath held voluntarily.

GWR said, “Severinsen undertook this record attempt to inspire children and to raise awareness to protecting the oceans and the wildlife that live there”.

While reacting to the social media post, Severinsen thanked Guinness World Records for sharing with the world and for a great collaboration. He added, “I am happy to see people worldwide welcoming my “2020 Dive” with so much kindness and interest. Let us stay positive in times of adversity and keep taking care of our fellow humans and Mother Earth”.

Netizens call Severinsen ‘Aquaman’

Meanwhile, several internet users also congratulated the Danish swimmer for breaking the record. While one user called him ‘Aquaman,” another said, “Amazing performance, thanks for reminding me that age is just a number. Glad to be part of your Breatheology family”. “I'm trying to hold my breath watching this,” wrote third. “Now this is worth being in the Guinness book of world records,” added another.

