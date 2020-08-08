'Binod', Rahul Modi, Mood 2020 Calendar & Other Top Memes Of This Week

Each week, the internet generates numerous memes that are relatable to the most recent announcements and news across the globe. This week, Binod, candidate name Rahul Modi secured 420th place in UPSC examination and other such memes were trending on the internet. Here are five top memes of this week (August 1 to August 8).

Best memes of the week (August 1 to August 8)

Binod's YouTube comment

The name ‘Binod’ became the talk of the town for the past few days after two YouTubers posted a video about comments under various videos that make no sense. YouTuber Abhyudaya was talking about the hilarious yet bizarre comments when he mentioned about a user named Binod Tharu who just commented ‘Binod’ in the comments section. Later, this sparked a meme fest on the internet. Check out a few Binod memes below.

UPSC candidate Rahul Modi secures 420th rank

On Tuesday, August 4, a successful candidate was the topic of a raging meme storm as his name is linked to two of the most famous political rivals, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A candidate named Rahul Modi has reportedly secured 420th rank in the UPSC exam. As soon as the news was broke on the internet, memers started flooding the micro-blogging site, Twitter, with witty memes. Scroll down to see a couple of Rahul Modi memes.

Mood 2020 calendar memes

Inspired from a recent post by American actor Reese Witherspoon, not only the internet users but many celebrities also took the mood 2020 calendar challenge. Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, and Kajol, among many others, are a few to name. Here are a few celebrities, who used hashtag #2020Challenge and #2020Mood to join in the viral trend.

Donald Trump's slip sparks meme fest

On Friday, August 7, the name of Thailand became a social media meme after U.S. President Donald Trump mispronounced it during an election campaign event in Ohio. In a viral video clip, Donald Trump was heard saying "Shifting production to Thigh-land and Vietnam". He immediately corrected himself and continued. But, the netizens were quick to flood the internet with pun intended memes. Here are a few, which can give you a good laugh.

Welcome to Pun-ama... — West Virginia Rebel (@WestVirginiaReb) August 7, 2020

He was obviously thinking of his KFC dinner. — Robberbaron (@RalphKramden00) August 6, 2020

Friendship Day 2020 memes

This year, Friendship Day was celebrated on August 2. Usually, a large section of youth ties friendship band to celebrate the occasion. However, this year due to the global pandemic, everyone was confined to their homes. But the internet celebrated the day in full force as it generated numerous memes on friendship.

#HappyFriendshipDay2020

My friends posting long messages on social media for friendship day.



*Me to them who never receive my calls - pic.twitter.com/lrnVwkQUrh — Komal Gupta (@motapa_daires) August 2, 2020

31 July International Friendship Day

2 August National Friendship Day #FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/7Sy2KHZSof — Mrityunjay Singh (@LastBencher07) August 2, 2020

