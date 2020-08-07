'Binod' Memes Take Internet By Storm, Check YouTuber Slayy Point's Hilarious Reaction

In a weird trend going viral on Twitter, netizens are sharing memes and jokes claiming everything and everywhere is 'Binod', The bizarre trend 'Binod' is ranking on the micro-blogging site Twitter after YouTubers Abhyudaya and Gautami, who run the channel Slayy Point, made a video on the Indian comment section explaining why it is garbage. After they shared the video on YouTube last month, a meme was born, which is now going viral on Twitter and other social media platforms. Watch the original video here in order to understand the memes below.

Read: 'You're Going To School': Netizens Recall Getting Sick In Indian Family With Funny Memes

Binod writes Binod

In their video, Abhyudaya and Gautami talk about one particular comment from a user named Binod Tharu, who commented his own name in the comment section as if he was marking his territory. And Binod was not alone in doing so, several other users wrote their own names in the comment section for no good reason, which became a point for Abhyudaya and Gautami to slam the commenters. Netizens were quick to notice as they started sharing memes and jokes about Binod on social media, which then became a trend on Twitter and is now making quite a stir.

Original #binod who comment his name on you tube & now watching how trending material he is be like... pic.twitter.com/G8BKTsl3DE — Ankur Selot (@selot_ankur) August 7, 2020

#binod trending on twitter



* Binod right now : pic.twitter.com/A2ub6KBokK — Haunted Memer 👻 (@HauntedMemer) August 6, 2020

Read: Bobby Deol's 'Ashram' Teaser Released; Fans Share Hilarious Memes

Meanwhile, Slayy Point with their Twitter handle is also sharing Binod-related memes and jokes to keep the trend going as one of their posts read, "Everywhere I go, all I see is Binod." Slayy Point also shared the screenshot of 'Binod' trending on Twitter along with a Reddit link with hilarious memes.

Everywhere I go, all I see is........ pic.twitter.com/sNIsj3MMRP — Slayy Point (@SlayyPoint) July 25, 2020

Binod kaha tak pohoch gaya 🙆🏻🙆🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/totWr77Iwu — Slayy Point (@SlayyPoint) August 6, 2020

Read: IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Expresses Excitement For ABD Partnership, Fans React With RCB Memes

Read: UPSC Results: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes As Toppers Tell 'sacrifice Stories'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.