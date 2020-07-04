From Glow & Lovely Memes To Elon Musk, Check Out The Top Memes Of The Week

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most people are stuck inside their homes with nothing to do. While people are staying indoors, meme culture on the internet has flourished. Each week there are new memes that are made to mock and celebrate current events.

Some event memes even go viral on social media and become the most popular meme of the week. Here is a look at all the popular memes that went viral last week, from June 28 to July 03.

Top Memes Of The Week -June 28 to July 03, 2020

Glow & lovely memes

In light of the protests against racism in the United States, Hindustan Unilever revealed that they would be changing the name of their product Fair & Lovely. Just a few days ago, Hindustan Unilever announced that the new name for Fair & Lovely was Glow & Lovely. Netizens were absolutely amused by this name change and hundreds of memes flooded the internet.

Fair & Lovely will be named as

Glow & Lovely



Meanwhile, F&L fans👇

'Toh ab mein gori nahi ho paungi?' pic.twitter.com/Cw8lVfW8Ye — Breaking Memes™ (@neorational) July 2, 2020

Fair & lovely

Glow & lovely pic.twitter.com/KqKbQMwhm7 — Nithin N (@Fabinthin04) July 2, 2020

Me trying to find the basic difference between Fair & Lovely and Glow & Lovely. pic.twitter.com/0n5Ug2GcCx — Swati Mehta (@Swaahti) July 2, 2020

Elon Musk Memes

Elon Musk has always posted hilarious meme material. He recently posed for a photo with American Rapper Kanye West. There pose was so amusing that fans immediately started spamming Twitter with Kanye West and Elon Musk memes. Here are some of the latest Elon Musk memes that were shared online.

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

Samantha Akkineni's yoga pose memes

Actor Samantha Akkineni is a huge fitness geek and she constantly works out every day to stay fit and healthy. She is also a yoga expert and often shares pictures of her yoga workout online. However, Samantha Akkineni's yoga poses can oftentimes be absurd or unique. Which is why she recently became the target of memes on the internet.

Dark Season 3 memes

The third and final season of Netflix's German original show, Dark, was finally released on June 27, 2020. After the thrilling conclusion of Dark, many fans took to social media to share memes celebrating the show. Here are some amusing Dark memes that were shared after the end of the third season.

Electricity bill memes

Several people in Mumbai and Delhi have received inflated power bills for no apparent reason. Even celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Vir Das, and Renuka Shahane spoke out against the sudden and unexpected rise in the Electricity bill. Meanwhile, some netizens started mocking the rise in electricity cost with amusing memes.

Looking at 3 months’ consolidated electricity bill pic.twitter.com/8xWTSJRBg7 — r/dope (@wtfrahul) June 28, 2020

Just facts on electricity bill.😌😌 pic.twitter.com/DwrzQAA8jE — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 27, 2020

