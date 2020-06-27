Bhuvan Bam Reveals Earnings From #TituTalks Episode And How It Was Used To Help Amid Covid

If the COVID-19 pandemic is going to be remembered as one of the major crises in modern history, it will also be remembered for numerous heroes who stepped up. With lockdown imposed in numerous countries, the livelihoods and sources of income of many were affected but many generous souls came forward to help those in need. Celebrities of the entertainment industry too made headlines for their helpful endeavours during this period.

One of them has been Bhuvan Bam. The YouTube star earlier had shared that he’d be donating his earnings from the month of March towards various causes related to COVID-19 relief. He also took a twist in his latest Titu Talks episode as he spoke to the 'Lifelines of Society’. Bhuvan had also announced that he will be donating the earnings from the episode for social causes.

As the video completed a month on Friday, Bhuvan Bam took to Twitter to share details of the revenue and how it was utilised. He revealed that the episode earned Rs 5.20 lakh from views.

The YouTuber shared that a portion of this was used for providing ration kits, food, milk to the slum dwellers in Delhi NCR. He also wrote that donations were made to farmers' relief funds, sanitary workers, transgender community, milkmen, community kitchen, dog shelters, home for the blind, and migrants.

Praising his fans for his support, Bhuvan Bam wrote that helping the needy was not his work alone. Bhuvan shared that a lot of people also contributed to the various organisation provided along with the video, and that ‘every like and comment mattered.’

Revealing that he was onto his next project, Bhuvan shared that it was important for him to be transparent with the trust shown by his fans.

Here are the tweets

A thread on my spendings from the revenue genrated on my previous episode of #TituTalks

The episode was released 30 days ago and generated ₹5,20,000 — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 26, 2020

A lot of money was spent on providing ration kits, food, milk to the slums in Delhi NCR. Some amount was donated to the farmers relief fund, sanitary workers, transgender community, milkmen, community kitchen, dog shelters, home for the blind and migrants. — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 26, 2020

This ain’t my work alone, we’ve all helped the needy. Thanks to the people who even contributed directly to the links mentioned in the decription. Every share and comment mattered. So, I guess everyone who trusted in me deserve this transparency. Onto the next project. 🙏🏼 — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 26, 2020

In episode 3 of Titu Talks, that has already received 14 million views, ‘Titu Mama’ spoke to four sets of people: house helps, farmers, LGBT Community, and dairy farming on the challenges during COVID-19. An NGO owner too opened up about the tough phase. Hrithik Roshan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan had also praised Bhuvan Bam for the episode.

