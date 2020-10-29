'Power Of Social Media': 79-yr-old Roadside Plant Seller's Sales Double After Viral Photo

A post about a 79-year-old man selling medicinal saplings on the roadside in Bengaluru for merger price between Rs 10 to Rs 30 has won collective support on the internet. Occupying a corner outside of a store at Kanakapura road near Sarakki Signal, Revana Siddappa is seen holding an umbrella in one hand for shade and selling a handful of small plant pots arranged on the roadside. The post that has amassed 7.3k likes has moved the internet as users urged the general public to support the elderly man’s business and spread the message across social media to encourage people to buy from him, an initiative that has doubled his income.

As the post was retweeted widely, some good samaritan reached the spot and provided the elderly man with a table, chair, and a large umbrella to arrange his shop on it instead of him sitting on the road concrete in the sun. People are now making appeals to boost the old man’s business by making purchases at his humble shop, as they had flocked to help the Baba Da Dhaba establishment owned by senior citizens that ran out of money due to the shortage of customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meet Revana Siddappa, an old man, who sells plants at Kanakapura road near Sarakki Signal, Karnataka. Price of these plants are from Rs 10-30



On one hand he hold umbrella to save himself from sunlight



Plz support this man.@ParveenKaswan @ActorMadhavan @KanchanGupta @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/xRhqZEcG1r — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) October 26, 2020

He is doing a Great work by giving Medical Plants which will Be very useful for Our coming Generations Every one should Plants some of the plants in there Houe pic.twitter.com/tFYHJHJX5P — Shekhar (@shekhar3cs) October 28, 2020

@LicypriyaK If you have your reach in Bengaluru, do something for him. — Priyanshu Rai (@itspr220999) October 28, 2020

And this is not just important to help Siddappa but those who bought the plants from him are actually going to grow it in their gardens and yards. It is good for the environment. — Che Mir (@cheez_m) October 28, 2020

Good to see that people have recognized social media could also be used for good causes too apart from spewing hatred and propaganda. — Sakshi Joshi (@Sakshi1998Joshi) October 29, 2020

Appreciate the efforts..

Wish I also could get some from him.. — ItsPoonam@10 (@PoonamIts) October 29, 2020

That's the power of Social Media, but the +ve one.🙏 — Amit Badoni_101 (@AmBad101) October 29, 2020

That's Vocal for Local — Jatin kushwaha 🚩 (@Jatinkushwaha11) October 28, 2020

Read: Video: Orphaned Black Rhino Refuses To Sleep Without Blanket, Netizens Love 'sweet Baby'

Read: Rare Yellow Turtle Rescued From Pond In Bengal, Netizens Stunned By 'wonderful Creature'

“I am 79 years old and I used to sell medicinal plants on the roadside of Kanakpura road. Somebody noticed me and took a picture and put it everywhere,” plant seller Revanna Siddappa told ANI. “After that, I got so much help from people. I got a table to keep saplings, a chair, and an umbrella. "Earlier, I used to sell around five saplings but now the number has doubled,” he added.“I have been selling plants for the last three years. I do not want to take loan money from anyone. I will earn on my own,” the hard-working man said.

We have now provided him with table chair and umbrella! pic.twitter.com/WIqwj6cEzZ — Changemakers of Kanakapura Road (@_kanakapuraroad) October 26, 2020

Shifting its impact to make a difference

Social media has largely been involved in shifting its impact to positively make a difference in the lives of people and helping small scale domestic businesses to thrive. Similarly, a few days ago, the internet bolstered collective effort to help an 87-year-old street vendor in Mumbai who was spotted selling recycled bags at a nook to his customers from Rs. 40 to Rs. 80. Known as Uncle Joshi, the elderly man, donning spectacles designed ladies’ handbags out of leftover cloth material that he purchased from curtain makers or the discarded synthetic cloth strands from sofa fabrics. After the touché post went viral, people appealed to one another to extend help to elderly people in need by promoting their struggling businesses.

Bengaluru: Locals help Revanna Siddappa, a 79-yr-old man selling saplings on the side of Kanakapura Road, by promoting his story on social media.



Siddappa says, “I was struggling to make ends meet due to no sale but after my story got viral, ppl are coming to buy plants from me" pic.twitter.com/EK530W6lN5 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Read: Tenacious D's 'Time Warp' Cover Gets Netizens To 'Rock-y The Vote' & 'jump To The Left'

Read: Video Of Moose Running On Water Baffles Internet, Netizens Ask 'how Is That Possible?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.