Viral Video Of A Man Performing A Wrestling Stunt Gone Horribly Wrong; Watch The Video

A viral video was shared on Rex Chapman's Twitter account where a man's wrestling ring jump was filmed. The video started off in a normal way, but things soon took an ugly turn when the man suffered an injury. Rex Chapman was quite terrified of the video as he shared it on his timeline. Viewers who watched the video mentioned that it was too graphic and that they sympathised with the man in the video.

Viral video of a man performing a wrestling stunt gone horribly wrong

As the viral video from Rex Chapman's Twitter begins, one can see a man climbing up the ropes in what appears to be a common wrestling move. The wrestler climbs on the rope and then tries to descend with a jump, a common move seen among wrestlers. However, the wrestler's move does not go as expected. Upon getting up on the rope he seems energetic and jumped. He plummeted to his feet bending it inward. It seemed as if his legs simply broke as he landed on his feet with his whole body weight crushing his feet. The man fell to the ground with broken legs.

“Impossible feet” is his new nickname — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 26, 2020

@CrippleThreat8 This guy takes that Sid snapping his leg to a whole new level! #cafeteriapod https://t.co/sSstxK5ESO — Ben Early (@benjaminearly) October 26, 2020

Ya might end up in a body bag....... https://t.co/SJ7lEs3eDI — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 26, 2020

Who told this man to "break a leg" ??? https://t.co/sYLHDhbefL — GvG Collectibles (@RomesbergJames) October 26, 2020

I had to watch this in slow motion like 6 times to figure out what was going on. Both knees went the wrong way? Yeouch. — Anne Wheaton (@AnneWheaton) October 26, 2020

Soon the officials who were around began to gather and try to help him out before the video closed out. The impossible feet video soon began trending all over Twitter with over 1.5 thousand retweets and counting. The video was shared earlier today and people simply couldn’t believe the impossible feet video due to the nature of how his legs bent. People expressed their concern for the man in the comments. Chapman too seemed quite shocked at what he had seen in the 16-second-long video. Some other prominent people too began commenting on the video expressing how brutal the sight was.

There has been no update on the man’s health since the video went viral on social media. People also mentioned how shocking it was to simply watch the impossible feet video.

