Video Of A Dog Playing Pool Wins Internet, Netizen Says 'I Would Lose To Him'

American basketball player Rex Chapman took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video of an adorable white furred dog playing pool and enjoying his time. The video shows the dog enthusiastically playing pool with all on his own and the netizens are left in complete awe. According to the caption of the video, the uploader, Chapman has called it a ‘timeline cleanser’, as he wrote, ‘good boy playing pool…”.

The 59 second short clip shows a white dog standing right next to the pool table with two of his paws right on the table. Right from the beginning, the dog can be seen aiming at the white cue ball. Applying all the force, the dog manages to push the cue ball and then the cue ball hits a green ball, dropping it in a pocket. Further into the video, using the same strategy the dog drops another ball into the pocket, which is a red ball. As the video progresses, we see the dog hitting the balls into pocket multiple times. Not just direct shots, but the dog is good at indirect shots as well.

Timeline cleanser.



good boy playing pool... pic.twitter.com/AuhXwRJwNP — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2020

Netizens impressed by dog's skills

Uploaded on October 23, the video has managed to gather more than 755K views and 12.3K likes. Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with their own captions. Impressed by the dog's skills, netizens bombarded the comment section. "Okay.....I'm pretty sure I got taken by this ringer in a Surrey pool hall in the summer of 2012. He looked alot different then. Possible facial reconstruction? Pool players be on alert...he's not as innocent as he comes across", commented a Twitter user. Using a sarcastic tone, another person wrote, "I'm not impressed. On that 4th shot, he scratched!!! (haha Just kidding of course. Remarkable!)".

I’d be even more impressed if he used a cue. pic.twitter.com/EOWhy6GrXm — Shawn in Daytona (@ShawnDaytona) October 23, 2020

When a dog learns to play pool better than most humans, the apocalypse is truly upon us....but if dogs take over, I think we will be just fine — Aureli (@BAureli) October 23, 2020

Sadly realizing I would lose to this dog https://t.co/8aOnwSJhMz — BrettFromHighschool (@BrettOlin) October 24, 2020

Best thing I’ve seen all week https://t.co/ONuSrJ0Q1m — zak (@rabszee) October 24, 2020

Holy moly! This doggie is awesome. Give him some extra treats! https://t.co/Fk0ESG6wWI — K.M.esq. 🏴‍☠️ VOTE & Wear a Mask (@KMphdjd) October 23, 2020

He's definitely better than me. We grew up with a pool table in our house and I used to use the rack and acted like it was the school bus picking up all the school kids. Then they would wreck and fly off into their holes!! Yes, I need therapy... https://t.co/Fw4Z1SHdGK — Maija Jackson (@MaijaVogel) October 23, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@RexChapman)

