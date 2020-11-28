Biker Dog Dons Reflector Sunglasses, Jacket As He Takes To Philippine Highways; Watch

A motorist dog named bogie has turned into an internet sensation after he took to the highways in the Philippines donning his custom motorcycle jacket, tangerine coloured helmet, and aviator shades to go on an enthralling ride with his owner. The 11-year-old mixed breed canine has wooed locals with his swag as he is often spotted taking a ride in a motorcycle. In the footage that emerged online, Bogie can be seen standing on the vehicle with his master Gilbert Delos Reyes who took control of the handlebars as the excited canine perfectly balanced itself for a joyful ride. The adventurous pooch is a celebrity in town for taking occasional beach trips and rides on the mountainous terrain.

In the footage that is circulating online, the thrill seeker canine can be seen wearing reflective sunglasses as he jumps on the motorcycle, to accompany his master for the ride. He smartly slips into the biker’s jacket that covers his forefront paws as he balances on the motorcycle. His ears pop out of the helmet that he wore for safety as he took the adventurous ride, clocking up miles on the road in Imus, Cavite, Philippines. His master, Reyes, purportedly a motorcycle enthusiast himself is seen comfortably navigating the city with his comrade. Internet was left stunned at the canine’s love for the wheels.

Internet appreciates Bogie's 'road safety awareness'

Many, concerned about the dog’s safety, objected to the stunt. While some commenters thought that it was risky for the dog to dangle on the motorcycle, others found Bogie’s love for rides ‘cute’. Some appreciated the dog’s “understanding and awareness” about road safety and acknowledged the owner for providing the pooch with safety gears. In a separate incident, similarly, a pooch named Norman was spotted riding a bicycle. The dog Norman, a resident of the US, was often seen on the streets riding his blue mini bicycle on downhill slopes. The dog paddled his way and controlled the handlebars himself as his master supervised his rides accompanying alongside.

