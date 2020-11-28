Cruise Chef Sets Up Biryani Stall After Losing Job Amid Pandemic, Netizens Are Inspired

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown millions of people out of jobs globally. One such person is Akshay Parkar, who was a star chef in 7-star hotels and cruise ships until he was sacked. However, instead of losing hope, Parkar set up a stall and started selling biryani in Dadar, Mumbai.

His story gained online traction after it was first shared on Facebook by a page called ‘Being Malwani’. The post lays out details about Parkar’s struggles after he was sacked from his job. In addendum, it also lauds the chef for remaining persistent despite adversities. The post which also shares details of Parker’s biryani stall has now left the internet inspired.

"First, he had to face some bad incidents, but this boy was stubborn in his mind and faced all the troubles. Today he is proudly doing his own small but he is doing his rightful business in Dadar," the post read.

'Congratualtions'

Since shared, the post has been liked by over 2.8 thousand people. In addition,hundreds of people have flocked the post congratulating Parker for his success and wishing him luck for the future. "Akshay Parker ...ek no. Bhai...salute to your spirit...keep it up bro, “ wrote a user. "Congratulations and more power to you bro,” wrote another. “ We are proud of you, Kepp up the great work, “ wrote a third.

The story comes weeks after 'Baba Ka Dhaba' eatery in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar became a major topic of discussion on the internet. The story started with a video which was created by food blogger Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the plight of an elderly couple who are selling fresh food in South Delhi. The eatery is run by 80-year-old Kanta Prasad and his wife, Badami Devi, who start working in the wee hours of morning to deliver delicious cooked food for their customers. However, their business suffered losses owing to the pandemic situation. However, after the story went viral, netizens and celebrities together stepped in to pour in help for the elderly couple.

