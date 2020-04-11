When Bilaspur Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To The Lockdown And Won Over The Internet

The whole world is currently fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian Police are also doing everything in their power to make people aware of the importance of staying safe by staying at their home. From making public announcements to singing songs, Indian Police are surely doing their best in making people aware. Recently, a video went viral over social media in which a Bilaspur Police officer is seen singing for the people and make them aware of the situation.

In the video, Bilaspur police officer, Abhinav Upadhyay can be seen singing his own version of the iconic song, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from the movie Shor. He was singing the song in a residential area of Civil Lines in Bilaspur. A woman had tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus in the city. She had returned from Saudi Arabia.

See the video here

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: A policeman, Abhinav Upadhyay sings a song to spread awareness about #COVID19 in a residential area of Civil Lines in Bilaspur. A woman had tested positive for the disease in the city after returning from Saudi Arabia. There are 7 COVID-19 cases in state. pic.twitter.com/I15yNosPvj — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

In his version of the song, the Bilasapur Police officer sang the song as, “Ghar main hi rehna hai. Bahar nahi jana hai. Khud ki raksha karte hue auro ko bachana hai. Sanitiser lagana hai, hath dhoke hi jana hai, milke ab humko, corona ko harana hai.” (We have to stay in our houses, we do not have to go out. We have to save others and also protect ourselves. Use sanitiser and wash your hands. We have to win against Coronavirus together). In the video, people are also seen standing in their balconies and singing along.

