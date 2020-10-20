Bird Carries Face Mask In Beak, Netizens Say 'participating In Clean India Mission'

Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda took to his Twitter account and shared an image of a bird carrying a mask. Nanda shared the image in a bid to spread a strong message regarding controlling pollution and keeping our mother nature clean. In the caption of the image, Nanda urged citizens to be responsible and dispose of the masks when required. He further said that the world belongs to our co inhabitants as well and it is our duty to take care of them.

An important message

In a bid to battle the coronavirus pandemic, people are seen wearing a mask. However, often people forget to dispose them and the shared image shows a similar incident. The image shows a bird right next to water, carrying a mask in his beak. In the caption, Nanda wrote, “The mask that masks the human face. Also shows our character as a species when it comes off..”.

The mask that masks the human face,

Also shows our character as a species when it comes off..



( Please be responsible in disposing them. The world belongs equally to our co inhabitants) pic.twitter.com/0dwQ5EDrDh — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 20, 2020

Uploaded on October 20, the image has managed to gather over 600 likes. Disappointed on the irresposibility showcased by humans, one Twitter user wrote, "It should be nominated for photo competition. It really shows majority of human's irresponsibility". Another Twitter user wrote, "We have no character left, we are an ignorant, devoid of conscience civilization of fools. Masks are not required in the first place but the vested interest politicians, technocrats, scientists must be knowing their way on such impositions".

It is very difficult to create awareness about this among people who stumble into daily life — VIVIYAN RICHARDS M (@mviviyanrichard) October 20, 2020

Very well said Sir ... Respect 🙏🏼 — @ulVaiद्य (@AttulV) October 20, 2020

Participating in clean India mission.😀😀 — Tushar bhargav (@tuv_29) October 20, 2020

That's why i use cotton n reusable mask. — Swati (@swadoll24) October 20, 2020

True. We must be careful. https://t.co/CycbaYKEko — Onkar Kedia (@Onkarkedia) October 20, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

