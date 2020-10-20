Last Updated:

Panda Admires Nature Perched Atop 'sky High' Tree Trunk, Netizens Say 'searching For WiFi'

The lackadaisical panda can be seen dangling for several minutes in an awkward seated position atop scaringly high tree overseeing a mountainous region.

A footage of a giant panda perched atop a deciduous tree admiring the nature and greenery has amused the Internet. Shared on Twitter by a user named Da’Shaun, the nearly 15-second clip, viewed over 4.8 million times, depicts a panda bear that has shinnied up the leafless tree to relax and to presumably relish the scenery at an affrighting height in midst of a forest. Aghast at his adventurous clamber, the netizens wondered if the unbearably cute animal was searching for WIFI signals, while the others called it “philosophical panda”. 

Captioned as, all alone, in “my little chair”, the clip amassed rib-tickling reactions as commenters guessed how the bear, probably waggling his head, got on top of such a huge tree. Not just that the skilled tree-climber sat in one of the branches sky-high glancing at his surrounding. While it remains uncertain whether he got there in search of food, commenters pointed out that the mammoth bear had Kung Fu panda skills. “How did he get down?” A user asked in the comments thread of the same footage circulated on YouTube earlier. “It’s chill,” said another. “Now we know why they’re almost extinct,” said one other. In another comical response, a user said, “I guess the thought of coming down never crossed their minds.” Meanwhile, a lady wrote, “When his handphone has no wave.”

Hugging tree with stability

The lackadaisical creature can be seen dangling for several minutes in an awkward seated position on a branch overseeing a mountainous region. The bear species has its stout furry legs swaying mid-air. The bear’s fluffy body appears too heavy for the tree, nevertheless, the lovable creature rests comfortably on the dark brown tree trunk, hugging the tree with stability. The great giant pandas are considered vulnerable to extinction under the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and the feral dogs in the forests are one of the main reasons for their demising. 

