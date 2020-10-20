Panda Admires Nature Perched Atop 'sky High' Tree Trunk, Netizens Say 'searching For WiFi'

A footage of a giant panda perched atop a deciduous tree admiring the nature and greenery has amused the Internet. Shared on Twitter by a user named Da’Shaun, the nearly 15-second clip, viewed over 4.8 million times, depicts a panda bear that has shinnied up the leafless tree to relax and to presumably relish the scenery at an affrighting height in midst of a forest. Aghast at his adventurous clamber, the netizens wondered if the unbearably cute animal was searching for WIFI signals, while the others called it “philosophical panda”.

Captioned as, all alone, in “my little chair”, the clip amassed rib-tickling reactions as commenters guessed how the bear, probably waggling his head, got on top of such a huge tree. Not just that the skilled tree-climber sat in one of the branches sky-high glancing at his surrounding. While it remains uncertain whether he got there in search of food, commenters pointed out that the mammoth bear had Kung Fu panda skills. “How did he get down?” A user asked in the comments thread of the same footage circulated on YouTube earlier. “It’s chill,” said another. “Now we know why they’re almost extinct,” said one other. In another comical response, a user said, “I guess the thought of coming down never crossed their minds.” Meanwhile, a lady wrote, “When his handphone has no wave.”

all alone... in my own... little chair pic.twitter.com/4b3ULB5djL — Da’Shaun (they/them) (@DaShaunLH) October 17, 2020

Read: Cat Parent Builds Special Room For Her Felines, Netizens Notice 'both Of Them Exploring'

Read: Mumbai: 87-year-old Man Sells Recycled Bags He Stitches Himself, Netizens Encourage Buying

Hugging tree with stability

The lackadaisical creature can be seen dangling for several minutes in an awkward seated position on a branch overseeing a mountainous region. The bear species has its stout furry legs swaying mid-air. The bear’s fluffy body appears too heavy for the tree, nevertheless, the lovable creature rests comfortably on the dark brown tree trunk, hugging the tree with stability. The great giant pandas are considered vulnerable to extinction under the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and the feral dogs in the forests are one of the main reasons for their demising.

Man, it's been my dream since I was a kid to have a panda pet. But there's a way you can have a panda! Sorta. In China, they die Chow Chow dogs to look like pandas. 😭💖 pic.twitter.com/v1e4NuYpfL — Jordan Peele as Meegan (@rimaramwoman) October 17, 2020

i want this so bad — nicko ☭ (@ayynicko) October 17, 2020

the panda or being stuck in a tree above the forest? — Da’Shaun (they/them) (@DaShaunLH) October 17, 2020

This why those niggas are endangered.

One wrong move from up there and that's it. — Mr Blue⁷🇳🇬🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧 (@pIodis_I7) October 17, 2020

@KyrieMeMo

How high can I climb?

All the way to the top in given time.

How long will I stay?

Surely til my patience gives way.

Or until I hear that dinner chime. pic.twitter.com/bqlx9zlHGQ — MaryElizabeth Rumsey (@MEinRhyme) October 18, 2020

PLEASE HOW DO I ADOPT A PANDA pic.twitter.com/wDALAlzQI5 — Da’Shaun (they/them) (@DaShaunLH) October 17, 2020

me taking a break on my job in my panda suit pic.twitter.com/KD0i0vcac9 — Da’Shaun (they/them) (@DaShaunLH) October 17, 2020

How pandas have survived this long is always a marvel to me. — Gh NenYakuza (@GhMuscle_Lover) October 17, 2020

Read: Man Makes Mini-rollercoaster For His Kids In Backyard, Netizens Call Him 'dad Of The Year'

Read: Video: 9-month Pregnant Woman Runs 1.6 Km In Over 5 Minutes, Netizens Call Her 'Iron Lady'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.