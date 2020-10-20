Cat Parent Builds Special Room For Her Felines, Netizens Notice 'both Of Them Exploring'

A cat parent took to its official Twitter handle and set ‘goals’ when she shared images of a special room that she built for her two cats- Prim and Pippa. Uploaded on a Twitter account named, ‘@MaudFeijt’, the images are uploaded thread wise, making a total of six posts. While few post shows images, others are texted tweets where the uploader has written messages that say she has made the best decision ever as both her cats love the spot. In one of the posts, the uploader makes a sarcastic remark as she writes, “Please stop liking this, my cats will get even more arrogant if they find out they’re famous”.

Pet parents build a special room

The images show two tiny beds placed in a secluded corner of the house. The wooden beds have mattresses placed on them so that the cats can comfortably chill at their spot. Another post by the uploader shows images of the cat’s babies. The last post shows Prim sleeping at her favourite spot as she has comfortably curled itself. The caption gives an update saying that Prim loves her spot. It further says that Pippa is a little scared to reach the spot but the parent says that she is gathering courage to reach there.

Today we made our cats a bedroom. pic.twitter.com/CbZpdrK2b4 — Maud Feijt (@MaudFeijt) October 17, 2020

Yay! Both of them exploring! pic.twitter.com/CifqlSsCqI — Maud Feijt (@MaudFeijt) October 17, 2020

So I just woke up and Prim was (still?) sleeping on the bed. ❤️ Best decision ever — Maud Feijt (@MaudFeijt) October 18, 2020

Considering adding their baby pics in a frame... pic.twitter.com/E0LKyCq2z7 — Maud Feijt (@MaudFeijt) October 18, 2020

Update: Prim loves the spot and sleeps there a lot ❤️ Pippa is a little scared to get there, but she is gathering courage. pic.twitter.com/TMjxdIqHRs — Maud Feijt (@MaudFeijt) October 19, 2020

On seeing the efforts made by the pet parent, netizens were left in complete awe as they bombarded the comment section. "Genius! We have one of these and are (hopefully) about to move house so will be on the lookout for a little nook to put it in". Various people are also sharing pictures of their cat beds.

we have the same beds, they’re the cutest 😂 our little one loves it pic.twitter.com/VmxaDR1eDq — 🦔🍁🍂 (@DemStory) October 18, 2020

I had a cat shelf built for my virtual learning background. They walk by or hang out up there while I’m teaching elementary students. The kids love it. pic.twitter.com/wcK1ZQcz2h — Rebecca Flowers (@beckflower) October 18, 2020

It’s got a fishy bedspread (former dishcloth) pic.twitter.com/nC9GZQ3SUs — Spooky Peanut (@bayesianboy) October 18, 2020

My cat, as good Mexican, prefers her hammock pic.twitter.com/6gppTWYQ3V — gene cu (@genekineret) October 18, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@MaudFeijt)

