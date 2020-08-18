Birds Enjoy 'free Ride' On Elephant's Back, Video Wins Hearts | Watch

In a unique incident, Indian Administrative Service official Supriya Sahu captured a majestic lone tusker chilling by the roadside in the Gudalur district of Tamil Nadu.The video has hit the internet by a storm. In the video, the elephant is seen giving a joy ride to a few chirpy birds who are sitting on his back. Supriya remarked how the birds are using the giant creature for a free ride as the netizens say it is sometimes useful to be tiny.

The 59 seconds short clip shows an elephant in a forest-like area. The elephant has giant tusks and the herbivore can be seen feeding itself using its trunk. Further in the video, the elephant moves ahead after completing his meal. Little birds can be spotted on his back, enjoying the free ride. In the end of the video the tusker is seen enjoying his stroll as he moves away from the camera.

Captured this majestic lone tusker chilling by the roadside on field visit. Don’t miss the chirpy birds taking a free ride on him #Gudalur #Fieldvisit #roadtowork #Roadtowork #elephants #tusker pic.twitter.com/zRg2sQ5w9N — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 18, 2020

Uploaded on August 18, the video has managed to gather 3K views. It has also invited 270 likes and 34 Retweets and comments. In complete awe of the video, one Twitter user wrote, "Very lucky to get such sightseeing, that too of such a majestic wild elephant roaming freely in his habitat unhindered, may good sense prevail on all humans and we strive to preserve whatever forest has been left over by us". Explaining the place where the video was captured, another Twitter user commented, "This area, Gudalur, Mansinagudi, Singara, Bokkapuram are such lovely areas, hv had the opportunity to visit all of them. Maximum sightings in Singara. Hv not able to visit for the past 4 months, hope to bump int you sometime soon Mam. Wishing you good health & happiness always!".

Wow! I'm imagining what India must have been two hundred years back...no wonder the Mughals and British stayed back. — samir nakra (@samnakra) August 18, 2020

Birds are actually feeling like maharaja..Superb madam — Karunesh Chaddha (@karuneshchaddha) August 18, 2020

Being tiny is useful someway. — Prem Das Sharma (@PremDasSharma7) August 18, 2020

Majestic, like an ocean liner. — Karunamay (@Karunamay7) August 18, 2020

You are lucky to see these majestic animals. Keep sharing https://t.co/i2Yzvkdmze — DR.K.S.RAVICHANDRAN (@KSRLAW) August 18, 2020

very beautiful — Arvind srivastava (@arvinds34160638) August 18, 2020

My hometown 🖤🖤🖤



Where exactly in Gudalur? Looks like the road to Mysore close to Masinagudi or Ooty road near Naduvattam area. These sightings always gives a spark of joy. — ஔதம் - Owtham (@thaman_r) August 18, 2020

Few days back another elephant video went viral. The video shows a group of elephants marching in complete discipline. The 14 seconds short clip begins with a queue of elephants who are walking in the same direction with complete discipline, one behind the other. The video has been shot in a forest like area. The herbivores can be seen with huge ears and tusks, implying that they belong to the category of African bush elephants.

(Image Credits: Twitter/SupriyaSahuIAS)

