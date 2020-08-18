Coimbatore Cow Hurt After Biting Man-made Bomb Meant For Wild Boars, Like Kerala Elephant

In yet another case of animal abuse, a cow was injured in Mettupalayam town of Coimbatore district after biting a country-made bomb used by poachers to kill wild boars. Earlier in May, a pregnant elephant died after consuming a pineapple stuffed with crackers in Silent Valley Forest in Malappuram in Kerala.

Cow eats bomb

A cow which was allegedly missing for two days was found with injuries in its mouth. The cow suffered these injuries after biting a man-made bomb which was meant to kill wild boars and was being used by the local poachers. This is yet another incident where an animal was unintentionally targeted and injured due to man-made explosives.

"The incident took place on Saturday at Mettupalayam and the cow belonged to a farmer, Jaffer Ali. The farmer claimed that the cow had been missing for the past two days and was found with injuries in its mouth. He brought the cow to the farm and lodged a complaint with the Mettupalayam Forest Range Office. An inquiry is underway," said the Divisional Forest Officer, Venkateshwar.

On July 21 another cow was killed in a similar incident in Karnataka. The cow ate explosives meant to kill wild pigs at a farm near HD Kote, Mysuru, Karnataka. The cow was owned by a local farmer and received treatment but could not be saved. This cow wasn't the only one who succumbed to injuries.

On May 27, an inhumane incident left people shaken after a pregnant elephant died due to consumption of explosives. A local allegedly fed the elephant a pineapple stuffed with crackers and it exploded in her mouth leading to lower jaw injuries. According to the Forest officials the pregnant elephant diet standing in river Velliyar due to the injuries. An FIR was also lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident according to the Mannarkkad forest range officials. This incident occurred in the Silent Valley Forest in Malappuram.

(With inputs from ANI)

