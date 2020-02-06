Woman Shares Photo Of Her Cat Hiding From Vet, Netizens Amused

A cat named James has caught the attention of the pet owners online for a habit that they could relate with their own pet feline, pulling a disappearing act. Ashley Perez, a writer by profession, has started a hilarious discussion by sharing a funny picture of her pet cat James on social media in which the cat can be seen hiding in a funny posture because it did not want to go to the Vet.

Cat's entire body is still clearly visible as it attempts to hide

The feline can be seen sticking his head away in an ostrich-like manner, his entire body still clearly visible in an attempt to go invisible to his owner. The disappearing act, that the internet could well relate with the behaviour of their own pets, has become a sensation topic of discussion among the users. The users have started sharing funny images of their pet cats impersonating James.

My cat did not want to be at the vet today. So he kept sticking his head in this trash hole. I died. pic.twitter.com/Q3z4YoJJMa — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) December 19, 2018

The online community unveiled the funny photographs in which the cats can be seen sporting their superior hiding abilities. “I was so proud of my big guy last time we went. He was scared, but his sweet nature compelled him to give the vet a head boop, which was really sweet”, wrote a user on Facebook. Another user shared a picture of his cat and told the audience that he always had to find his cat first in order to take him to the vet.

My cat Princess must be on something- she goes all chilled at the vet 😹 pic.twitter.com/Ww6owKgZUl — Karen Tennents girl 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@karen_flynn) December 20, 2018

My cat recommends hiding in the sink at the vet's pic.twitter.com/GJnuvGLNN1 — Cathy Edwards (@89VWGolf) December 20, 2018

Mine wedged herself in the 2-inch space between the mini fridge and the counter it was under. pic.twitter.com/OqrZ49q8FA — PB (@saraPBdubois) December 20, 2018

"My kitten was so chill at the vets that they actually asked him back to record a commercial “, said another user in a hilarious response. A user said, “My Cat meows so loud on the way to the vet it sounds like an ambulance”, the internet responded with a laugh emoji on the user's response.

My cat thought the sink would hide him. pic.twitter.com/yAcVSykxwz — Emma (@Normryl) December 20, 2018

An individual told the audience that his cat, Moose, was presumably different from the rest of the cat crowd because whenever he goes to the vet, “he’s all happy meows and purrs. The vet has to wait for him to calm down so she could hear his heartbeat”

Yup! Vets prob has to take a class on creative ways to examine patients. pic.twitter.com/KdAjll0oTn — Azah (@azah_rahim) December 20, 2018

My cat prefers hiding in the corner “if I can’t see you, you can’t see me” pic.twitter.com/ImClEyxSgI — Nunya 🍿🍿🍿 (@justBecka) December 20, 2018

