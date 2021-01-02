Bizarre Days In January: Cherish Unofficial Holidays Like Sleep Day, Nothing Day In 2021

With a challenging year of unprecedented struggles and health crisis wrapping up, many have been looking forward to the new year 2021and the days it entails to relax such as the fun national holidays on the calendar. The new year, in fact, abounds with obscure and weird holidays to replenish the spirits drained by the hardships ensued by the 2020 pandemic. Apart from the regular holidays such as Republic Day, Lohri, and Makar Sankranti, there are other quirky days to celebrate such as ‘Don’t cry over the spilled Milk Day,’ ‘Be Humble Day’, ’Ferris Wheel’ and a ‘Library lovers day’.

Some of the meaningful monthly observances such as the Cervical Health Awareness Month and National Blood Donor Month associate one specific holiday in the month with a cause. Here’s a list of all bizarre, rare, and unheard of holidays to look forward to this month in the new year, 2021.

Weird holidays

January 1 National Hangover Day: This holiday is self-explanatory as it marks the festivities surrounding the new year on the night of December 31, wherein one is carousing with friends and eventually need to tend to the hangovers either by resting or with lemon drink and tomato juice.

January 2 "Run it up the flagpole and see if anyone salutes” day: This day is observed to express the creative aspect to delve into what people think, or notice and is all about flashing new ideas and concepts such as a new attire, a catchy look, or an eccentric hairdo.

January 3 Festival of Ch This day commemorates sleeping in, snoozing, and napping for either 8 hours straight or a power nap.

January 4 National Trivia Day: As a part and parcel of the popular culture inspired by the debut of Trivial Pursuit in 1981, this day is all about tidbits of trivia which commemorates the hoarders of irrelevant data, facts, information, quotes, or quizzes. Youth can challenge a trivia contest or share arcane bits of any trivia culturally significant or otherwise.

January 5 Bird Day: This day is dedicated to bird lovers, and investing thoughts on the birds in captivity. People can go out and do bird pet adoptions and spread the word about humanely caring for the birds.

January 8 Bubble Bath Day: This day is observed to experience a relaxing bubble bath to pamper oneself. One can revel in the soothing warm bubble bath with a duck floater in the tub on this day.

Read: Adobe Flash Player Plugged Out, Netizens Bid Farewell With Memes

Read: DMRC Shares 'How It Started Vs How It Ended' Meme, Netizens Can Relate

January 11 Clean off Your Desk Day: A day to organize the cluttered belongings or the work desk, especially at the time of the pandemic’s work from home. Clean Off Your Desk Day is celebrated to increase productivity and keeping workspaces clean.

January 12 National hot tea day: Tea is a favourite beverage for most across India, especially during winters. Here’s a day that is observed for the love of tea as it calls for sipping on the aromatic, relaxing drink during the evening or at breakfast to mark the National Hot Tea Day.

January 13 Make your Dreams Come True Day: This day is special for procrastinators as the day calls for setting up new goals and dreams that aspire and motivate us to do better.

January 16 Nothing Day: This day calls to observe, nothing. The day was started by a newspaper columnist Harold Pullman Coffin in 1973. This day urges people to do nothing as such and relax.

January 17 or Ditch New Year’s Resolution Day: On this day, people must abandon their new year resolutions that seem near impossible to achieve.

January 21 Squirrel Appreciation Day: Started by the North Carolina wildlife rehabilitator Christy McKeown in 2001, this day is observed as a holiday to put nuts and seeds for the chipmunks, a scurry of squirrels and other rodents outside.

January 22 Answer All Your Cat’s Questions Day: The felines are curious critters, and this unofficial holiday calls for all canine owners to hang out with their pet cats and help these inquisitive creatures answer some of the earthly mysteries basis the feline's unsuspecting behavior.

January 24 Compliment Day: This day is all about building trust and giving lots of compliments to fellow comrades or strangers. The day calls for praise, appreciation, and acknowledgment for those around you in 2021.

January 27 Chocolate Cake Day: A favourite of all the choco lovers out there, this unofficial holiday calls for indulging in the chocolate cake as a dessert after the meal. One can relish Black Forest cake, chocolate fudge cake, or a molten lava cake to celebrate this holiday.

January 30 Croissant Day: This is a day for the bread lovers to head straight to the nearest favourite Viennese bakers and pick the croissants and enjoy the day.

(image credits: Unsplash)

Read: 'Mysterious' Monolith Spotted In A Park In Ahmedabad For The First Time, Netizens Baffled

Read: New Year 2021: Netizens Share Hilarious Version Of Their Plans With Rib-tickling Memes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.