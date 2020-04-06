The Debate
'Social Disturbing': Bizarre Fusion Of Makki Ki Roti With Maggi Makes Netizens Cringe

What’s Viral

A bizarre food combination of 'Makki ki roti' with 'Maggi' has turned up on social media, leaving netizens confused and amused after the weird meal fusion.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bizarre fusion of Makki ki roti with Maggi turns up, netizens react

A picture of an unusual, unsettling food combination is doing rounds on the internet. In a bizarre meal, a person is seen relishing Makki Ki Roti not with Sarso Ka Saag but Maggi. Amid coronavirus, many people have come up with uncanny food ideas and this recent one, has taken social media by storm. 

Bizarre food combination

Rishav Sharma, posted the picture of his bizarre food combination on his Twitter account, wherein he was seen adding a fork full of Maggi to his bite of roti. Even though the combination blew up the minds of people all around the world, he, however, seemed to relish his meal. The famous North Indian cuisine Makki ki roti is commonly relished with Sarso ka saag, but this boy decided to fuse two completely different dishes together.  

Read: Maggi Variations That You Can Experiment With While Being On Quarantine

Read: Adorable! Cat Disappointed After Owner Refuses To Give Food, Netizens In Awe

Netizens amused

Since posted, the picture of the weird dish that was posted on Twitter has collected over 1,100 likes. The image has garnered a barrell of laughs and hilarious comments from people all around. Netizens loaded the post with many hilarious reactions and sarcastic comments on the user's unusual taste buds.

Read: Anushka Sharma Shares Info About ‘immunity-boosting Food’ To Fight COVID-19

Read: Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Indian Food; Can You Guess What It Is?

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
