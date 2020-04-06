'Social Disturbing': Bizarre Fusion Of Makki Ki Roti With Maggi Makes Netizens Cringe

A picture of an unusual, unsettling food combination is doing rounds on the internet. In a bizarre meal, a person is seen relishing Makki Ki Roti not with Sarso Ka Saag but Maggi. Amid coronavirus, many people have come up with uncanny food ideas and this recent one, has taken social media by storm.

Bizarre food combination

Rishav Sharma, posted the picture of his bizarre food combination on his Twitter account, wherein he was seen adding a fork full of Maggi to his bite of roti. Even though the combination blew up the minds of people all around the world, he, however, seemed to relish his meal. The famous North Indian cuisine Makki ki roti is commonly relished with Sarso ka saag, but this boy decided to fuse two completely different dishes together.

Makki ki roti with maggi🤤 pic.twitter.com/UZK1MvsqPY — Rishav Sharma (@rishav_sharma1) April 2, 2020

Netizens amused

Since posted, the picture of the weird dish that was posted on Twitter has collected over 1,100 likes. The image has garnered a barrell of laughs and hilarious comments from people all around. Netizens loaded the post with many hilarious reactions and sarcastic comments on the user's unusual taste buds.

Apocalypse is approaching — Dr Mukur Khakhariyawala (@drmukur) April 2, 2020

account got hacked? — Dhruvi . (@08Dhr) April 3, 2020

How do I unsee this? 🤷‍♀ — Teayakkad ☕🌼 (@komal_gattani) April 2, 2020

You have violated the Rules. — KAALU 😎 (@TrendingYT_14) April 2, 2020

Surf excel Ka power bhi daal leta thoda — Sir Chahal❁ (@Sirchahal) April 2, 2020

Roti ne kya bigada tha ? — Fidus Achates (@Sohni_Bose) April 2, 2020

Nahi this is blasphemy.. 😭 — Amit (@DiscAmit) April 2, 2020

how to slap u here — The Secular Buffalo in Lockdown (@jenaanindya) April 2, 2020

Bechari maggi!!!😣😣😣 — Harshi Rajput (@rajput_harshi) April 3, 2020

Sue the person 😠 — Tarun d (@d_Tarund) April 2, 2020

‘Social Distancing’ ka bola hai bro ‘Social Disturbing’ ka nahi — Apoorvology (@apoorv_jain95) April 2, 2020

