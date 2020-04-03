Maggi Variations That You Can Experiment With While Being On Quarantine

The coronavirus lockdown has got most of us bored without anything to do at home. Many people are using this opportunity to explore their hobbies, likes, and dislikes. However, if your favourite thing to do is eating, then we have something in store for you.

ALSO READ | Glass Skin: Here's A Step-by-step Guide That You Must Follow To Achieve

Instant noodles or Maggi is one of the easiest things to prepare on the face of the earth. However, add in a little bit of experimentation and you can level up your taste buds with Maggi. Here are some unique and delicious variations that you can try out with Maggi while being on quarantine.

Maggi variations to try out during quarantine

1. Maggi sandwich

This lockdown period has also brought in a scarcity of food, thus it is all about using available food thoughtfully. If you have some leftover bread from breakfast, then take those and stuff Maggi between them to make into a sandwich. You can also add cheese slices or sauces according to your taste and enjoy.

ALSO READ | How To Make A Face Moisturiser At Home During Self-quarantine

2. Egg Maggi

If eggs and Maggi are your go-to items while you are growling with hunger, then it is high time that you combine both. Prepare your Maggi and egg bhurji as usual separately. However, before you turn off the flame for your bhurji, toss in the prepared Maggi and sauté it for a while. You can further top this with some coriander and Maggi masala.

3. Maggi fritters

A plate of hot piping fritters aka bhajiya with a cup of tea is a way to almost every person’s heart. However, this time try making fritters with Maggi instead. Prepare your Maggi as usual and then after it is cool, roll them into small balls. Toss them into hot oil and do not forget your tea to go with it.

ALSO READ | Dalgona Coffee Hacks That You Can Try To Upgrade This Trendy Drink

4. Chilli cheese Maggi

This is an upgraded version of the good old bowl of Maggi. However, do not underestimate this as it will be a wild ride on your taste buds. While cooking your Maggi as usual, toss in a few chillies and loads of cheese. You can also top the bowl with some cheese and bake it for a few minutes until it melts.

ALSO READ | Denim Hacks On How To Transform Your Old Pair Of Jeans