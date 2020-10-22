Black Bear Climbs A Tree And Gives Vocal Performance, Netizens Feel 'it Has A Lot To Say'

A video showing a black bear giving a vocal performance from the top of the tree at the United States’ Yosemite National Park has surfaced on the internet. Uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the National Park, the video features an adult male black bear vocalizing and trying different tunes from the tree. As per the caption, bears can produce a ‘wide repertoire of sound’. This happens when they get defensive, aggressive, afraid or distressed. Impressed by the bear’s sound, netizens have termed it as a form of ‘music to ears’.

The 42 seconds short video begins with the bear sitting on top of a tree trunk as he takes out strange sounds. The bear is constantly looking down at the ground while he is making those sounds. The caption of the video makes a hilarious remark as it says, “We're not sure what prompted this unscheduled a capella concert…”. The caption has been uploaded with a hashtag that says ‘#KeepBearsWild’.

Sound on! 🔊



Check out this video of an adult male black bear vocalizing in a tree! Bears can produce a wide repertoire of sounds, typically when defensive, afraid, distressed, or aggressive. We're not sure what prompted this unscheduled a capella concert...#KeepBearsWild pic.twitter.com/2PZZtUHJHs — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) October 16, 2020

'Bear has a lot to say'

Uploaded on October 16, the video has managed to gather over 18K views and 1K likes. Netizens all across social media are trying to figure out as to what prompted the sound. "Maybe he experiencing difficulty getting down -- he's looking up to the top and down to the ground. What was the outcome?", wrote a Twitter user trying to deduce something out of the video. Another Twitter user wrote, "He is telling the humans to get away. He doesn’t want to get trouble if he has to confront any of them". Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with their own captions. Assuming that the bear is trying to sing, one person wrote, "Who knew bears could sing?".

Does anyone know what happened to this bear? https://t.co/WIFbxYLHKP — Laraine (@laflemm12) October 22, 2020

Bear has a lot to say https://t.co/zD2rYWIuIS — Cloud Puncher ☁✈☁ (@KeikoGoblyn) October 22, 2020

I think this poor baby is scared, not singing. #CryingBear https://t.co/MAnGvcYVD2 — Susie (@susieatl77) October 22, 2020

Music to ny ears! https://t.co/P7MLoAk7nm — ginger meeder (@fireflywriter) October 21, 2020

I really hope the reason is because he climbed too high in the tree and couldn’t figure out how to get down so he called a friend for help https://t.co/F9twJb6awz — $$ (@cashleigh98) October 21, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@YosemiteNPS)

