Blanket Challenge Is The Latest 'quarantine Fashion', Netizens Join The Trend

In the newest trend, the fashionistas on the internet are draping blankets from their bedrooms posing for the perfect Instagram picture to stave off boredom while confined at home during the lockdown measures. Started by the social-media influencer Conor McKenzie, the trend has now spread across the internet after she performed a runway model walk around the household flaunting her blue blanket cloth line with a pair of white high-heeled boots. With over 5 million views, McKenzie’s elaborate runway video triggered the blanket ensemble trend on the social media that has wooed the users.

In the 1-minute clip, the New York-based model can be seen flaunting the blue-velvet ascot streamlined halfway on the floor as she strides to the refrigerator and returns with a bottle of wine for a prop. Calling her “the ultimate roommate” netizens took to their official handles to try the “great idea” of dressing up in the gown made out of a blanket. Users got creative with different types of beddings that they could carry with grace and style and hashtagged the pictures as #theblanketchallenge.

The Internet wants to try

“We should practice,” wrote a user on Mckenzie’s video. “Great idea and great taste. think about your clothing line. I liked most a long dress-gown with a black corset and a cloak with a hood and a tiara,” wrote another. “Quarantine is making people very creative, I’m looking at my blanket like,” wrote the third. Earlier, Instagram got hooked to the quarantine pillow challenge that took the users by storm. Umpteen celebrities tried out dressing up in pillows to accomplish the challenge and showcased their attires on social media.

