Blind Golden Retriever Provided With Puppy To Guide Him Everywhere; See Pics

A 10-year-old blind golden retriever has been provided with a puppy in a bid to give him company and to serve as his guide. Tao was diagnosed with glaucoma after which both of his eyes had to be removed due to the condition. He has been provided with a pooch friend who knows exactly how to move about in surroundings and now the two share an absolutely ‘pawesome’ relationship.

While speaking to UK’s Somerset Live, the pet parent Melanie Jackson said that she noticed the problem in Tao’s eyes in 2019. Melanie said that she took her to the vet and it was advised that one of his eyes needed removal. It was 11-months after the operation that the 10-year-old doggo had to, unfortunately, get his second eye also removed.

Melanie explained that it began in February 2019 when one night Tao was in the most pain and was scratching his face repeatedly. She said that the vets told her that Tao lost his sight and the pressure was so high in his eye, that she didn’t have any other choice but to have the eye removed. Melanie later added that Oko, however, changed Tao’s life for the better. She added that the little guiding pup takes Tao’s lead and lets him walk safely.

Tao and Oko’s ‘pawesome’ friendship

The two have an Instagram account with over 13,000 followers and around 1,000 posts. From sleeping together to eating and walking together, their social media account features adorable pictures and videos of Tao and Oko. The ‘handsome buddies’ can be seen playing, cuddling and spending time outdoors.

Meanwhile, Tao and Oko’s pet parent continue to actively raise awareness about glaucoma in animals. Melanie hopes of preventing pets from suffering from the disease. She urged people who are going to buy or adopt puppies to ask questions. She added that it took an immense amount of time and training to get Tao and Oko to this point.

