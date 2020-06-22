Blind Man Becomes Internet Sensation After Scoring A Basket In His First Throw; Watch

An inspiring video of a blind man efficiently scoring a basket in the game of basketball has stunned the internet. Shared on Twitter by the user named Rex Chapman, the nearly one-minute long footage portrays a visually challenged man surrounded by the loved ones and the acquaintances anticipating him to score with phones as the crowd cheers for him. In an uplifting moment, the man efficiently throws the ball into the basket, rendering his family members speechless.

With over 1.63 million views, the internet has turned a fan of the uncle after watching the clip shared on the occasion of Father's Day. Captioned as the blind uncle getting his first throw accurate on his first try on the basket, the clip portrays the immense determination of the man who isn’t deterred from his goal despite being differently-abled. “the person with a combative attitude who always wins.,” wrote a user in the comments while sharing another clip of a child achieving her goal despite differently-abled. “Yo this just made my day!! Happy Father’s Day men!!” wrote another. “The family celebration at the end is the best!!,” wrote the third.

This family’s reaction to their blind Uncle hitting a free throw on his first try — is the Twitter content I’m here for.



Happy Father’s Day.🌎❤️🏀pic.twitter.com/QSYC60YYXG — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 21, 2020

Netizens say 'that man is loved'

While many users cheered for the blind man for “making their day”, some said that they were moved to tears by the heroic attitude of the uncle and the family uplifting and cheering the man was their “favourite part”. “I'm cheering and this ain't even my family. Love it,” said a user. “I know. I teared up a little bit,” agreed the other. Since shared, the clip garnered over 112.5k likes and has gone viral as the internet pours in the applauds emoticon for the man’s lively spirit. “That man is loved,” said a commenter while making hearts. In the end, the man can be seen smiling, as the crowd motivates him and lauds him for scoring the basket.

Yo this just made my day!! Happy Father’s Day men!! — JD (@jdthomas03) June 21, 2020

Nothing in the world beats family. — Black Lives Matter (@baseballgems) June 21, 2020

The family celebration at the end is the best!! ♥️ — Twilight Zone? (@stixie_pix) June 21, 2020

You gotta stop posting these videos that make me cry man 😂😂😭😭 — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) June 21, 2020

Awww! My heart!! — Jedi Covid-19 Is Still Contagious! 🐱🐶👩‍🎤! (@jedikarajade) June 21, 2020

I'm cheering and this ain't even my family. Love it! 😍 — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) June 21, 2020

Rex, thank you for sharing content like this. You always have something uplifting at the right time. I appreciate you bro. — VillainousVicissitude (@VillainousVici1) June 21, 2020

That one hits all the feels my man. ❤️😜 — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) June 21, 2020

