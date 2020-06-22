Last Updated:

Mayan Calendar Gets 'doomsday' Prophecy Wrong Again, Netizens 'disappointed'

As Mayan calendar's alternate reading revealed that the world would end on June 21, netizens took to Twitter the next day to express disappointment and relief.

Mayan calendar

As the Mayan calendar's alternate reading recently revealed that the world would end on June 21, 2020, several internet users took to Twitter the very next day to express their ‘disappointment’ and relief. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several wild theories suggested that the events of the apocalypse are taking place in the world and researchers also reportedly said that the originally prophesied reading of the Mayan calendar of world-ending back in 2012 was wrong and the doomsday was locked on to June 21. 

Netizens can’t take it ‘seriously anymore’ 

With the new theory also proven wrong again, while several netizens rejoiced the ‘new birth’ on June 22, others said that they can’t take the Mayan calendar ‘seriously’ anymore. With people surviving the ‘doomsday’ once again, many internet users boosted about still happily ‘living’, while others called the Mayan calendar a 'joke'. Here are some of the most hilarious and trending memes which have surfaced on Twitter, 

