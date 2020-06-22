Mayan Calendar Gets 'doomsday' Prophecy Wrong Again, Netizens 'disappointed'

As the Mayan calendar's alternate reading recently revealed that the world would end on June 21, 2020, several internet users took to Twitter the very next day to express their ‘disappointment’ and relief. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several wild theories suggested that the events of the apocalypse are taking place in the world and researchers also reportedly said that the originally prophesied reading of the Mayan calendar of world-ending back in 2012 was wrong and the doomsday was locked on to June 21.

Netizens can’t take it ‘seriously anymore’

With the new theory also proven wrong again, while several netizens rejoiced the ‘new birth’ on June 22, others said that they can’t take the Mayan calendar ‘seriously’ anymore. With people surviving the ‘doomsday’ once again, many internet users boosted about still happily ‘living’, while others called the Mayan calendar a 'joke'. Here are some of the most hilarious and trending memes which have surfaced on Twitter,

#mayancalendar

After this I don't think I can take this seriously anymore pic.twitter.com/LiS9vNcfqo — Aryavarta (@ComeBackTime__) June 20, 2020

#mayancalendar



*When you are still breathing on 22 June 2020* pic.twitter.com/zQvJAU6i3q — Elon Musk 2.0 ➐ (@Archie_slays) June 20, 2020

According to #mayancalendar the world is going to End on 21 June



Me: pic.twitter.com/Gf7w0XEz5m — Epic_Boy★ (@vishalrajput103) June 21, 2020

#mayancalendar nothing happened as expected

2020: pic.twitter.com/QnXQWE7AAE — Xi Xi Jini ping (@satymmmm) June 20, 2020

Mayan Calendar:- World will end on 21st June 2020

But you see that the whole day has passed but your 'Ex' is still alive pic.twitter.com/bbYwzymbGg — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) June 21, 2020

*Mayan calendar- World will end on 21 june*

When you see its 21 june already and everyone you hate is still alive.. pic.twitter.com/JQskL1bkX6 — Monish Hardasani (@Being__bing) June 21, 2020

Mayan calendar conspiracy theorists who predicted the end of the world today: pic.twitter.com/nJ36AOnxF9 — Srishti Pandey (@TweetsofSrish) June 21, 2020

6 hours into 21st June and I’m still breathing#mayancalendar pic.twitter.com/vHISCcRTKq — hazelnutlattè (@MacchiatoSoul) June 21, 2020

#MayanCalendar -: World will end on 21st June.



Me on 22 June morning : pic.twitter.com/ytSIrj5j7p — PULKIT (@zeusspartan3) June 22, 2020

#mayancalendar :- The world will end on 21st June 2020



You on 22nd June:- pic.twitter.com/E4YwCeEZEf — CUagain (@RECinaction) June 21, 2020

