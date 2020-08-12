Netflix In Hindi Launched In India: Steps To Change The Language

Popular streaming entertainment service Netflix has launched a new user interface for its Indian audience. The brand new interface will enable users to experience the service in Hindi, from signing up on the platform to searching for their favourite streaming content. In addition, users will also be able to organise their collections and make payments using this interface.

Netflix India, VP-Content, Monika Shergill, recently stated that offering a special Netflix experience to its users is just as important for Netflix as creating quality content. She added that the new user interface in Hindi will allow the streaming to be more accessible to the audience and better suit those who prefer the language.

Also Read | What Happened To YouTube Homepage Layout On IPads And How To Fix It?

How to change language in Netflix?

Netflix users can easily switch to the Hindi interface using the Language option. Here's how you can do it:

Step 1: Launch Netflix on your device.

Step 2: Hover over your profile image which is at the top-right corner of your screen.

Step 3: Click on 'Account' from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Scroll down to locate the 'My Profile' section. Under this section, click on 'Language'.

Step 5: Select 'Hindi' from the list of available languages.

Also Read | Google Play Music To Shut Down, YouTube Music To Take Over As Default Android Music Player

Netflix currently allows its members to set up a total of five different profiles. Fortunately, you will be able to set different languages for different profiles. To access a different profile on a Netflix account, you need to visit the the 'My Profile' section using the above steps, then click on the 'Manage Profiles' option.

This is located right across the 'My Profile' section on the right side of the page. Here, you can also create more profiles using by clicking on the '+' icon. In the next window, you need to enter a name for the profile and tap 'Continue'.

The new interface will work across all platforms. The new interface will also work for Netflix members outside of India. However, before you try out the above settings, make sure that you have installed the latest Netflix update on your device.

Also Read | Instagram No Posts Yet Glitch: What It Means And Why Are You Seeing This Message?

Also Read | WhatsApp To Offer Credit, Pension, And Insurance Services To Indian Users

Unsplash | Thibault Penin