BMC Keeps Their Citizens Entertained During Lockdown With A 'Queen' Crossover

The spread of the deadly coronavirus has forced everyone to stay inside their houses to curb the spread of the deadly disease. The Indian government has announced a total lockdown throughout the country. The state municipal organizations have been taking various steps to keep people inside their souses. The BMC has managed to attract attention with their recent Instagram post. They shared a parody of the song, Bohemian Rhapsody with smart lyrics that refer to the ongoing lockdown. Read more about BMC’s recent Instagram post.

Is This A Fever? Is This just Allergy? Caught in a lockdown, No escape from the family. Don’t touch your eyes, Just hand sanitize quickly.

BMC makes a Bohemian Rhapsody parody amid Coronavirus Lockdown

BMC has creatively taken a step to keep the people entertained and informed on how to stay safe during the coronavirus lockdown. They picked up the popular song, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen and turned it into a smart Coronavirus track. They changed the lyrics of the song to relate to the lockdown and the safety measures implemented to curb its spread. The original lyrics are:

They captioned the post with, “This is real life, this is reality. Staying home is now your responsibility”. This is not the first time BMC has shown their creativity during the coronavirus lockdown. Here are some of the posts by BMC that keep the citizens entertained during the lockdown.

