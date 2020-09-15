Neetu Kapoor Wishes 'lil Girl' Riddhima On Her Birthday; Says 'there Can't Be Another You'

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is celebrating her 40th birthday on Tuesday, September 15. On the occasion of her birthday, mother Neetu penned down a heartfelt note for her which aptly describes their quirky bond. The Kapoor family is going through a rough patch after the demise of evergreen actor Rishi Kapoor. But during such perilous time, all the members of the family have stood by Neetu, especially her daughter Riddhima.

Neetu Kapoor’s heartfelt note for Ridhhima

In the post shared by the actor, the mother-daughter duo can be seen seated on a couch as they pose for the camera. While Ridhhima has donned an all-black ensemble, mother Neetu has worn a blue dress with organza sleeves. While sharing the picture, the veteran actor expressed that her ‘lil girl’ has been the most ‘amazing’ friend to her ‘in the past few months’.

Elaborating further, she added that Riddhima had also been ‘strict’ but at the same time, she has looked after her like a ‘hawk’. Describing their rough patch, Neetu said that the duo has ‘cried, laughed and also played scrabble’ together. Although most of the time, Riddhima have apparently lost the game but she has won her mother’s heart. According to mother Neetu, ‘there cannot be another daughter like her’.

In my head she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing !!! She has been strict at the same time always watched me like a hawk !! we have cried we have laughed played scrabble (most of the time she lost ) cannot be another like her 🥰❤️ happy big 40 cuteness 🥰❤️❣️❣️❣️❣️

Soon after Neetu uploaded the picture online, even Ridhhima conveyed her love back to her mother by posting the same photo. Ridhimma could only describe the picture saying “love and only love”. Take a look at it here:

Ridhhima Kapoor’s birthday bash was attended by Kareena and Karisma. Alia Bhatt too joined the party with beau Ranbir Kapoor. A sneak peek of their get-together was shared by Riddhima on Instagram. Check it out here:

