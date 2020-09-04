This Day That Year: When Rishi Kapoor Celebrated 66th Birthday With Wife Neetu Kapoor

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Rishi Kapoor's 66th birthday celebration with Neetu Kapoor to photos of Saif Ali Khan's family trip becoming viral, here is a compilation of some of the events that happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Rishi Kapoor's 66th birthday celebration with Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday with family in Mumbai in 2018. The late star smiled for the capture alongside his wife Neetu Kapoor and sister Rima Jain. His wife took to social media and shared a photo through her official Instagram handle. In the caption accompanying her post, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Birthday lunch with @rimosky ❤️❤️”. She also tagged Rima Jain in the picture. Numerous fans and followers of Rishi Kapoor wished him on this occasion. Check out Rishi Kapoor’s birthday celebration photo:

Photos from Saif Ali Khan's family trip

Two years ago, around this time, Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan., Kunal Kemmu, and their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaya Naumi Kemmu went for a vacation in the Maldives. During this trip, the actors treated their fans and followers with vacation pictures. Many photos featured Saif Ali Khan strolling on the beach barefooted with son Taimur Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan also posted the photos of her daughter having a good time. Here are some of their snaps from the Maldives vacation that you must check out right away.

Sushmita Sen pens an emotional note for daughter

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen penned a note for her elder daughter Renee on social media. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures on the occasion of Renee’s 20th birthday. In the caption accompanying her post, Sushmita Sen wrote, “The first one to ever call me Maa...a long & tough labour before she was born from my heart!!!😇😍💋❤️ Happppyyyyyy Birthday Renee Shona, WE ARE 20!!!!👊💃🏻😁😍🤗❤️ what a journey its been...and HOW MANY MORE exciting adventures await!!!👏💋❤️embrace them all & always remember Alisah & Maa love you like crazzzyyyyyy!!😄😇💋❤️🥂 #youaremydestiny ❤️ enjoyyyyy my first love...all our kisses & blessings, #duggadugga I love you, Maa & Alisah😍💃🏻💋” Check out the mother-daughter duo’s photos on Instagram:

Kiara Advani stuns in a bright yellow dress

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani shared a few snaps of herself in yellow attire. The star was seen flaunting her off-shoulder and feathery dress. She kept her hair loose and messy for a rustic look. While many of Kiara Advani’s fans wrote appreciative comments, others could not stop themselves from trolling her outfit. Check out the actor’s social media post:

