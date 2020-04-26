Adorable Video Of Little Boy Offering Ramzan Prayer With His T-rex Toy Goes Viral, Watch

An adorable video of a little boy offering prayers during Ramzan along with his T-rex toy is making rounds on several social media platforms. In the video, one can see the young boy praying with his family and making his T-rex bow down as well.

The video was first posted on April 23, has been widely shared with over one million views on the post. The 27-second-clip has also received nearly 78,000 likes.

The caption of the video read, “Allahu dinosaur. Gods are praying. Greetings guys Salam ramadan al mubarak”.

Allahu dinosaur pun kena solat. Salam tarawih guys . Salam ramadhan al mubarak 🙊 pic.twitter.com/t4wsstO0xA — . (@didieey_) April 23, 2020

In a series of tweet, the Twitter user shared photos and more videos of the little boy. While in the picture, the boy could be seen lying down and probably posing for the camera, in the video, he can be seen sitting on the back of an elderly, who is doing push-ups.

The caption of the video read, “Even fasting time can work out. But make sure you don't sweat water. You see how he looks”.

Time puasa pun boleh bersenam gais. Tapi make sure tak telan air peluh 🤣. Kau tgok lah dia kira macam mana. Adoiyai budak kecik ni😭😂 pic.twitter.com/KoV9fhumeN — . (@didieey_) April 24, 2020

Takde pape nak promote. Nilah budak yg hantu dinosour tu. Hari2 aku balik kerja mintak dinosour. Pening kepala aku.😭😭😭



Stay safe stay healthy and stay home everyone during this pandemic . We’ll win this war 💪🏻💪🏻. #HapusCOVID19 #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/5gQ8Eu3rWY — . (@didieey_) April 24, 2020

Ramzan is a month of prayers and Muslims usually converge in large numbers at mosques. However, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, several countries have closed mosques and asked people to pray at home in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 202,000 lives worldwide as of April 26. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 2.9 million people.

